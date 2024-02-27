We’re as disgusted as you are, but President Joe Biden went on the Seth Meyers show last night, and he didn’t even break down crying and resign because he’s so senile. In fact, he was wearing sunglasses like some sort of cool guy, and he made jokes like some kind of cool guy, and he said hey, he might be old, but so is the other guy, and at least he can remember his wife’s name, like some kind of cool guy.

Before the show aired, right-wing human colostomy bags like Clay Travis tried to make hay of the fact Biden was answering reporters’ questions while eating ice cream. (He likes ice cream, like some sort of cool guy.) So unpresidential!

Bless his heart. “Do you know grown men who go get ice cream by themselves?” Clay Travis asked, because he’s so irrelevant and passed over by American culture that he didn’t notice that was, um, Seth Meyers standing next to Biden. So that’s sad.

(Don’t worry, Community Notes on Twitter humiliated Travis appropriately.)

Biden’s appearance was super fun, let’s watch it.

Seth and Amy Poehler set it up as a surprise appearance, probably to cover up how Joe Biden had wandered into the studio lost. Seth asked Biden if, last time he appeared on the show in 2014, he thought the show would last 10 years. “No,” said Biden. He said Amy could call him “Joe,” probably because he doesn’t know he’s president.

He made fun of how “the last guy had Infrastructure Week every week,” but he gets infrastructure done.

And of course they talked about Dark Brandon, which he said he “resent[s] the hell out of,” right before he put on his shades. They talked about Biden’s longstanding Deep State cahoots with Taylor Swift, or at least Seth tried, but Biden said it was classified.

THIS, about THAT:

And we don’t want to spoil it all, but just watch it!

And then watch the second part. This is the part where he admits he’s old but then says his age is classified, as if he didn’t STEAL THE CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS WITH HIS AGE ON THEM AND put them in the garage probably, we dunno.

“Who the hell told you that?” Biden responded when Seth said he’s 81.

Regarding his age, though:

“Well, couple things: Number one, you gotta take a look at the other guy, he’s about as old as I am, but he can’t remember his wife’s name. Number one. Number two, it’s about how old your ideas are!”

Ha ha! What’s that all about? Well! You see, earlier in the show, Seth played a clip of Donald Trump this weekend at CPAC where it sure sounded like he referred to his wife Melania as “Mercedes.” Trump was talking about Melania, and when people cheered for Melania, he said “Mercedes, that’s pretty good!”

Now, because we have integrity, we acknowledge that Donald Trump, being at CPAC, was almost certainly making an offhand comment to Mercedes Schlapp, wife of Matt Schlapp, who runs CPAC, and that if that video is currently going viral as an example of Donald Trump’s senility, then that particular one is unfair.

What a brain-damaged piece of shit! Time to leave dad in the backyard and lock the door, Eric!

Anyway, back to Biden’s fun TV show appearance.

They talked about Biden’s agenda for 2024, which he said is to “finish the job.” He talked about how we have the strongest economy in the world (fact), but we have more work to do. They talked about how MAGA Republicans are basically Russia’s little traitors, and how Trump is ready to hand NATO over to Putin.

They talked about how Trump’s January 6 terrorists are terrorists, and how Trump’s support for them is some dictator shit.

And they talked about Israel and Gaza. Biden said he thinks a temporary ceasefire could happen during Ramadan (March 10 to April 9); that the hostages must be released; he expressed support for a two-state solution; and he said “too many innocent people […] are being killed.”

Oh, and significantly, he said:

“Look, Israel has had the overwhelming support of the vast majority of nations. If it keeps this up without — this incredibly conservative government they have, and [Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar] Ben-Gvir and others, I’ve known every major foreign policy leader in Israel since Golda Meir — they’re gonna lose support from around the world. And that is not in Israel’s interest.”

Like we said, they talked about a hell of a lot of things.

And at no point was Joe Biden senile.

But he admitted he was old, so we’re sure the New York Times will have five or 76 front-page stories above the fold about that tomorrow.

