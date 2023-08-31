We are beginning to think the television is not a good place for John Eastman to appear, especially when he is under criminal indictment as Donald Trump’s co-defendant for his efforts to steal the 2020 election and overthrow the American government.

A couple nights ago, part one of Eastman’s interview with Laura Ingraham aired, and it went ahem poorly. Ingraham said for Fulton County DA Fani Willis to prove a conspiracy she’d have to prove that the co-conspirators implicitly or explicitly all knew their phony bullshit about election fraud was phony bullshit. Eastman said, “I challenge them to find a single email or communication that supports that implausible theory!” And the whole internet was like oh here’s one! What about this one? Here’s another one!

Last night, Ingraham aired more Eastman interview, and he just, like, confessed?

About this clip, Acyn from Meidas Touch, who grabbed it, tweeted, “Not sure this Eastman interview is great for umm Eastman.” George Conway gently suggested, “Pro legal tip: If you’ve been indicted for doing something, don’t talk about that something on TV.”

Loading video

Ingraham asked Eastman to clarify: “On January 6, what did you want to happen?”

After explaining some crimes he didn’t tell Mike Pence to commit — just outright rejecting slates of electors — he said he simply wanted Pence to “accede to requests from more than 100 state legislators in the swing states to give them a week to try to sort out the impact of what everybody acknowledged was illegality in the election!”

At this point Ingraham was like ehhhhhhhhhh. “I don’t think everyone acknowledged it.” And Eastman didn’t seem to like when she suggested it’s entirely unclear that any irregularities anybody found would have changed the result of the election.

To be clear, what he just confessed to is a crime. And it’s a crime we knew about, in which he asked Mike Pence’s lawyer the night of January 6 for one more eeny weeny crime — “one more relatively minor violation” — and adjourn the proceedings so they could all go gin up find the frauds. Just that little crime.

As if not certifying the election was “relatively minor.”

Of course, Eastman had indeed argued in his infamous coup memos that Pence could just throw out electors in these exact strategic ways he outlined, which would result in the House of Representatives selecting Trump as president. We should note and remember that.

Another thing that should be noted and remembered here is the first half of the love note where John Eastman asked Greg Jacob to ask Mike Pence to do him a favor though. He wrote, “The Senate and House have both violated the Electoral Count Act this evening – they debated the Arizona objections for more than two hours.” Guess that means “the Electoral Count Act is not quite so sacrosanct as was previously claimed,” he said.

And why had those Arizona objections technically been debated more than two hours?

BECAUSE THERE WAS A FUCKING TERRORIST ATTACK ON THE CAPITOL IN SERVICE OF DONALD TRUMP’S AND JOHN EASTMAN’S PLAN TO OVERTHROW THE REPUBLIC.

This is literally what Eastman is charged with in Georgia. One can only hope his federal charges from Jack Smith are coming.

Throw this fucking fuck in prison forever.

