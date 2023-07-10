Two years ago, actor Jonah Hill was hailed as a hero of body positivity (or some shit) for responding to someone on Instagram who had created a sticker reading "Jonah Hill Ruined Surfing" with a statement reading "I will never stop doing things that make me happy no matter how insecure my happiness makes you,” as well as for asking people to stop with "good or bad" comments about his body on social media.



And yet, quite ironically, Hill's ex, surfer Sarah Brady, came forward to accuse him of emotional abuse — one of the most egregious examples being a list he gave her of the things that she was not allowed to do (much of which was related to surfing) as a result of his own insecurity.

“This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this make an exit plan,” Brady began a series of Instagram stories posts over the weekend, accompanied by a video of a text exchange with Hill regarding his demands that she remove several Instagram posts in which she was surfing in a bathing suit and he tells her that it's still not good enough, pointing out another photo he found of her on a surfboard in a one-piece. Why? Because this was a violation of his boundaries.

Honestly, I'm gonna say that trying to control someone's social media beyond, say, "don't get sexy in the DMs" is a massive red flag.







“Good start," he said ever-so patronizingly. "You don't seem to get it. But it's not my place to teach you. I've made my boundaries clear. You refuse to let go of some of them and you've made that clear. And I hope it makes you happy."

In another story, she shared a screenshot of the things he felt "violated his boundaries."

The text read:

Plain and simple:

If you need :

- Surfing with men

- Boundaryless inappropriate friendships with men

- to model

- to post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit

- to post sexual pictures

- friendships with women who are in unstable places and from your wild recent past beyond getting a lunch or coffee or something respectful



l am not the right partner for you .

If these things bring you to a place of happiness I support it and there will be no hard feelings.

These are my boundaries for romantic partnership. My boundaries With you based on the ways these actions have hurt our trust.

So I'm gonna go ahead and say that message is absolutely fucking psychotic. Like, if this were a plot point in a horror movie, I would be very scared right now. But I am not a psychologist or a therapist of any kind, and apparently the two were actually seeing a couple's therapist who thought Hill's "boundaries" were totally normal and in fact encouraged Brady to abide by them by telling her to paddle away from any male surfers who tried to talk to her while saying "I'm going to go talk to my boyfriend."

Boundaries are good and important in a relationship, but there is a world of difference between "I won't tolerate you talking to me like that" and "I won't tolerate you ... wearing a bathing suit."







Frankly, I wish she'd name and shame the therapist here as well, because someone like that can do a whole lot of damage in that position. Notably, Hill made a Netflix documentary about his other therapist, Phil Stutz, which was called, appropriately, Stutz, and was all about their very special therapy journey together. I wonder if that guy also believes that it is good and normal to tell one's girlfriend that they can't wear bathing suits or interact with male surfers.

“I too struggle with mental health but I do not use it to control ppl like he did to me,” Brady wrote in another Instagram story. "It’s been a year of healing & growth with the help of loved ones and doctors to get back to living my life without guilt, shame, and self-judgment for things as small as surfing in a swimsuit rather than a more conservative wetsuit. And I’m sure there’s still much more healing from this abuse ahead of me.”

There is literally zero difference between some macho cafone bossing his girlfriend around like a more traditional chauvinist pig, telling her what she can wear and who she can talk to and demanding that she run away every time a man talks to her and a goofy, "sensitive" underdog (who is actually a nepobaby) who considers himself a real feminist telling his girlfriend that it would just, like, really violate his boundaries for her to not wear what he tells her to, talk to people he doesn't like, and not run away every time a man talks to her. Except maybe that the first guy is more honest. Men! Always finding new and fascinating ways to keep the patriarchy alive!

Brady said that she hopes he has a daughter so that she can help him become the feminist he already considers himself to be. I don't know that I'd wish that on a daughter, but I understand the sentiment. She also suggested he surround himself with feminist men so that they can assist him on his journey, which also seems like a nice idea. He's not doing that though, so much as he is hanging around with former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" villain Lisa Rinna ... which, I will just say, tracks .

Brady, quite graciously, followed up her stories by writing that "Someone being an emotionally abusive partner doesn't mean they're a terrible person (often stems from their own trauma) and at the same time it doesn't mean it's ok." That's fair, although I would argue that there is no such thing as a terrible person apart from their own terrible behavior. Hopefully, this will be a wake-up call for Hill, because he did just have a baby with his current partner Olivia Millar and they shouldn't have to deal with this bullshit either.

