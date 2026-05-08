Wonkette

Wonkette

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innocentbystander's avatar
innocentbystander
3h

"Actual malice" is kinda the Fox brand, innit...?

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RefillingThorsBeer's avatar
RefillingThorsBeer
3h

You would think that Fox would have learned from the Dominion suit....

Here's the funny bit.... When O'Reilly's dingle-dong got too expensive, they gave him the axe... but they CAN'T learn a lesson from the expense of blatant lies, because THAT IS THEIR ENTIRE BUSINESS MODEL!!!!

that would be like asking why R. J. Reynolds didn't stop selling cigarettes...

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