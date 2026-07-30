Wonkette

Wonkette

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
3h

(updated final paragraph to make clear that I'm not really objecting to Medicare Advantage plans costing the government more; rather, just saying that we could almost certainly make the whole system better by not having for-profit healthcare at all. Hope that's clarified by my tweaks)

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Agent of Chaotic Respite's avatar
Agent of Chaotic Respite
5h

Q: Do Old People Vote?

A: Yes, we do; and we will; and MANY of us know exactly who we are voting for (any and all progressive Ds, and where not progressive, D's anyway) and exactly who we are voting against (any and all Rs, at every level).

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