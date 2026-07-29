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Anarchy Pony's avatar
Anarchy Pony
3h

Well ackshually they're capitalist countries!

Okay, let's adopt more policies like them.

NO THAT'S SOCIALISM!!!

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
3h

Oh, do "explain" more oligarch lies to us, princess.

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