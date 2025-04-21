Please enjoy a picture of this cockatoo. Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash

It’s a tough competition in the Republican party for who can be the most rootin’, tootin’, angriest, craziest mess around. It’s hard to get attention when you’ve got people like howler monkey Marjorie Taylor “Evil Pope” Greene and Lauren “Beetlejuice” Boebert. But don’t forget Nancy Mace, who is just as desperate to play perpetual victim who is also sooo tough!

To that end, Mace went into shouting, cussing apoplexy at an Ulta Beauty store on Saturday when one of her constituents had the audacity to ask her: “When are your next few town halls?”

She has not held a town hall since last June.

“I do them every year,” she said. “Do you want to keep going? Do you want to keep harassing me?” She said to the guy who asked her ONE question. But Mace very much wanted to keep going. “You could have gone to a dozen town halls last year. I’ve already done one, I’ll do plenty more. You’re always invited.”

“Okay, sweet,” said the guy.

And it could have ended there, but Mace was not done. Apparently assuming that the constituent she was talking to was gay, she added: “I voted for gay marriage.”

“What does that have to do with me?” he asked.

“So, I’m just saying, it has everything to do with you.”

“You think everything having to do with me has to do with gay marriage?”

“It has everything to do with you.”

“You think everything about me has to do with gay marriage.”

“I do, absolutely.”

“There’s no other humane conversation you can have with me?”

“If you want to get in my face about town halls, you should have shown up to one last year.”

“There’s no other humane conversation you can have with me?”

“If you wanna get in my face about town halls you should have shown up to one last year. [...] I have town halls every year. I had over a dozen last year.”

“It was a simple question,” says the guy.

The man began to walk away, and once again, the conversation could have just ended there. And once again, NO! She was still not done.

“Oh, because you know what? You people on the left are crazy. You’re absolutely fucking crazy.”

“I’m absolutely fucking crazy?”

“You are, and get out of my face.”

And Mace still can’t leave it alone, even as her constituent walks away and is already an aisle over.

“Goodbye, fuck you.”

“You’re going to FUCK me? You’re going to be voted out so fast this year. I can’t wait for you to fuck me.”

“I won by SO MUCH.” She huffed, like a third-grader. (She did win by more than 17 points, which sure says a lot about the electorate in South Carolina’s First District. And she says she is considering running for governor of South Carolina next year.)

Her constituent replied: “You’re a disgrace to this state. That’s what you are. You’re a disgrace. I asked you a simple question and you just go on this tirade and tell me ‘fuck you’?”

“Yeah, fuck you.”

“Disgusting.”

“Get out of my face. Try it again. What’s your name?”

The two exchanged some more fuck yous while the dude walks away, with Mace shouting after him to get the fuck out of her face. “You couldn’t take me on, baby, stay the fuck away from me!” Normal!

Well, that was sure some of the classiest hollering we’ve been forced to overhear since the time we were standing outside of a Baltimore dive bar under the freeway! RIP, Bloody Bucket.

Mace, of course, recorded the whole encounter and posted it to her X feed, and even pinned it to the top, because conservatives love nothing more than feeling like they’re victims of HATERS.

Some unhinged lunatic, a man, wearing daisy dukes, at a makeup store, got in my face today. Dems are nuts. So I went off - and I won’t be backing down. I hold the line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Try me.

And guess her voters just eat that shit up, because for the next TWO DAYS she’s continued to harp on it in at least seven more Xits:

I just wanted some face wash on my afternoon off lol

This is exactly what Democrats want… attack us in public, hence why they want town halls they’ve never previously attended.

​​Good morning to everyone except men who wear daisy dukes.

The Left thought shame would silence me. But God had other plans. I'm still standing. Still breathing. Still fighting. Still holding the line.

I am going to stand up for myself like a strong woman would. The lunatic Left hates strong women. So now we double down.

About to join Sid on WABC to talk daisy dukes and lunatics who get in the faces of conservatives. Real men protect women, they don’t harass them.

She even managed to work in Kristi Noem getting her purse stolen in DC as an excuse for why she hasn’t had a town hall in 10 months.

This is exactly what Democrats want… attack us in public, hence why they want town halls they’ve never previously attended. Praying for the safety of @Sec_Noem and all conservatives.

If it’s that scary she could have one over Zoom like Andy Harris, but, whatever!

As AOC once noted about her:

Fwiw she is pretty widely disliked even by her GOP colleagues. She’s all over the place. Messy. Fights with them too. This is the most attention she has gotten in ages despite her many attempts, hence the differences in tack some have taken in this whole brouhaha. She really craves it. It’s weird.

Sounds accurate!

All of that hard work getting a foster youth advocate arrested for shaking her hand, blathering trans slurs on the House floor, and obsessing over her colleague’s genitals, possibly spray-painting her own driveway with a message from “Antifa,” playing some kind of stomach-churning game with her shotgunning some kind of liquid into a lady’s mouth, and yet people still forget that she exists anyway. Sad. Wonder what happened to the House investigation of how she was allegedly getting the House to reimburse her mortgage expenses, which is against the rules? See, we’d forgotten about all of that already, because in spite of all the drama, piss and vinegar, she’s still somehow very forgettable!

Remember that time Howard Dean screamed YEAH, and everybody said it made him too hot-tempered to be president?

But UNHINGED is the GOP brand now! As my grandma might say, are these people ON DRUGS?

Well, congratulations, Nancy Mace, here is that attention you ordered. Here we all are paying attention to you! Bask in it while it lasts, because it’ll wear off quick. With everybody screaming, cussing, flinging poo, leaking scandalous dirt and saying outrageous shit on the Republican side, it takes more and more outrageousness to make an impression. Maybe she could get herself arrested going around the bathrooms of Congress sticking one of those under-vehicle inspection mirrors under the doors of the stalls?

Whatever it takes to get yourself on Fox News!

OPEN THREAD!

[Independent UK]

Follow me on Bluesky!

Share

Donate one time