Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
3h

Obligatory:

"Texas has always been the national laboratory for bad government. I mean, if you want to see a bad idea tried, we've tried it.”

~ Molly Ivins, Texan

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
3h

He’s our guy in ‘28, absent any stupidity. I can’t see Newsom laying a glove on him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
303 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture