Donald Trump had an event last night in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where he brought out his new secret (not secret) weapon, beloved definitely-not-a-Russian-asset Tulsi Gabbard (LOL). She was the moderator for his town hall or something!

Anyway, Trump danced like this and Tulsi Gabbard pointed at him like yep, this is our non-embarrassing non-weirdo guy:

And he said this:

You take a look at bacon and some of these products and some people don’t eat bacon anymore and we are going to get the energy prices down when we get energy down you know this was caused by their horrible energy WIND! they want WIND! all over the place but when it doesn’t blow we have a little problem …

The people can’t eat the bacon because of the windmills, because when the wind doesn’t blow, well, we have a little problem with the bacon.

OK, that just sounds right.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris did her first interview as a presidential candidate last night on CNN — full post on it forthcoming! maybe! — but dildo-sniffer Frank Luntz was not impressed.

Indeed, the white conservative focus group hairball guy just kept tweeting about how sorely unimpressed he was:

“A good debater will find it easy to challenge her.”

‘Kay.

Lucky for Harris, we guess, her opponent is a babbling adjudicated rapist.

We just hope he doesn’t say the thing about the windmills and the bacon, though. That’ll be the end of the election for her.

This Farhad Manjoo tweet after Harris’s DNC speech was supposed to be a joke:

Guess it wasn’t after all.

[videos via ArbiterOfCool / Acyn]

