If you are a woke, or a LesBiGayNouns American, and therefore have The Algorithm, you might have noticed that you’re getting Kamala Harris ads on YouTube a lot. We certainly have.

But most of those are just “Hi, I’m Kamala Harris, and I am talking to you straight to camera, yadda yadda, the end.”

Now she’s released her first real ad, and dang, it’s good.

“In this election we each face a question: What kind of country do we want to live in?” asks Harris, with Beyoncé’s “Freedom” playing.

“We choose freedom,” she says, and explains what that means, to normal people. And she says “let’s get to work.”

We won’t spoiler the whole ad, just watch it. It’s good.

We like the tone this campaign is taking.

We also liked to see this at the top of a press release from the Harris campaign this morning, after Donald Trump’s babbling, rambling dementia display on “Fox & Friends” this morning:

“Statement on a 78-Year-Old Criminal’s Fox News Appearance,” the headline blared.

“After watching Fox News this morning we only have one question, is Donald Trump ok?”

No, he is not.

We are not going to subject you to all the videos from “Fox & Friends,” but we’ll link some from Aaron Rupar’s Twitter, for the masochists out there.

Cool little compare and contrast between the two campaigns, pretty glad we’re on the team we’re on!

Onward to November, let’s win this fucker.

OPEN THREAD!

