Kamala Harris Ad Very Good! Trump 'Fox & Friends' Appearance Very Person Woman Shark Battery Hannibal Lecter!
Compare and contrast.
If you are a woke, or a LesBiGayNouns American, and therefore have The Algorithm, you might have noticed that you’re getting Kamala Harris ads on YouTube a lot. We certainly have.
But most of those are just “Hi, I’m Kamala Harris, and I am talking to you straight to camera, yadda yadda, the end.”
Now she’s released her first real ad, and dang, it’s good.
“In this election we each face a question: What kind of country do we want to live in?” asks Harris, with Beyoncé’s “Freedom” playing.
“We choose freedom,” she says, and explains what that means, to normal people. And she says “let’s get to work.”
We won’t spoiler the whole ad, just watch it. It’s good.
We like the tone this campaign is taking.
We also liked to see this at the top of a press release from the Harris campaign this morning, after Donald Trump’s babbling, rambling dementia display on “Fox & Friends” this morning:
“Statement on a 78-Year-Old Criminal’s Fox News Appearance,” the headline blared.
“After watching Fox News this morning we only have one question, is Donald Trump ok?”
No, he is not.
We are not going to subject you to all the videos from “Fox & Friends,” but we’ll link some from Aaron Rupar’s Twitter, for the masochists out there.
Trump doesn’t think they should 25th Amendment Joe Biden. Now why would he be against the 25th Amendment, besides how his own Cabinet talked about using it to get rid of him, and also maybe he’s even more scared of running against a Kamala Harris with incumbent status?
Does Trump regret picking JD Vance as his running mate? Noooooo, he likes that Ashley Furniture (allegedly!) frequent flyer just fine! Trump says he’s “for the worker,” and that he’s being “very well-received,” which is just another data point showing how insulated from reality Trump’s people keep him.
“Fox & Friends” played a clip of Kamala Harris talking about her experience in the courtroom going after rapists and criminals, saying she knows Trump’s type, and asked Trump to respond. He said people told him to be nice after he got shot — he even made that into a “sir” story — but now he can’t, because it’s “disgusting,” and he’s “dealing against real garbage.” Then he bitched and cried about his indictments.
He whined and bitched about people burning the flag, declared people who do so should go to jail for a year, said it doesn’t matter if it’s unconstitutional, and he expressed sadness because the dictators he’s always mouth-hugging wouldn’t let that happen in their countries.
Trump has never heard of Project 2025, he agrees with some of the things in it, he doesn’t like others, “many of the points are fine, many of the points are absolutely ridiculous,” and again, “this is a document I know nothing about.”
Trump told his delusional lie that he always babbles like a Shark Battery Hannibal Lecter story about how everybody wanted Roe v. Wade overturned.
Trump told his voters they have so many votes “we don’t need the votes.” Hear that, MAGA? They already have enough, you can stay home and sniff your farts that day!
Cool little compare and contrast between the two campaigns, pretty glad we’re on the team we’re on!
Onward to November, let’s win this fucker.
OPEN THREAD!
