There’s one thing the Right is always consistent about, and that is that Kamala Harris is a dumb communist idiot who word salads with her words. (Also: Should smile more! No? Make that “less.”) They’re also trying to stick “flip-flops” on her (and “liar” on Tim Walz). Last night, during her first 2024 presidential campaign sit-down interview with CNN's Dana Bash, Vice President Kamala Harris explained how and why her positions on some issues have shifted since her last presidential campaign in 2019. Here, we even brought you a transcript. She’s still against climate change! But after having proposed to ban fracking in 2019, she’s now served in an administration that has both continued fracking and made historic, massive investments in renewable energy. There were some other things she flip-flopped on too, probably, like “why doesn’t she want to completely restructure society anymore,” wait, no, that was a stupid New York Times interview from last year, but which we all got to relive all over again yesterday. What a dumb interview!

YESTERDAY! WHAT A DUMB INTERVIEW!

Funny thing about presidential candidates "flip-flopping" is that every single one of them does it all the time, ever since there have been candidates for things. Including Donald Trump, who changes his mind on policies based on whoever calls him a pretty, pretty girl. Here are just a few things Trump has flip-flopped on:

Imprisoning Someone For Mishandling Classified Information:

While running for president the first time in 2016, Trump repeatedly said that Hillary Clinton should have been in "jail" for mishandling emails that contained classified information. The line caught on so much that his followers chanted "Lock Her Up" at his rallies.

But despite saying — on television, where we could see him — that Clinton should have been in jail, Trump claimed that he didn't say that, it was just something his followers said. He told Fox News in June: "I didn't say lock her up but the people would always say 'Lock her up, lock her up.'"

Newsweek and Poynter rounded up several different occasions that Trump either explicitly called for Clinton to be jailed or agreed with "the people" who chanted "Lock her up." One of those occasions was to Clinton's actual face during one of their presidential debates. And on another one of those occasions, he literally said, "You should lock her up!"

But then the tables turned for Trump when he was charged with ::checks notes:: mishandling classified documents! Lots of them! Leaving them in bathrooms under the bathroom chandeliers, on a ballroom stage, all the hell over the place, and showing them off to people who one hundred percent didn't have the clearance to see them. He also tried to just not give them back when he was asked, according to his former lead attorney Evan Corcoran:

"He asked again, he said — Well look, isn't it better if there are no documents?" Corcoran noted.

Corcoran added that during their meeting, Trump repeatedly recounted that a lawyer for Hillary Clinton "deleted all of her emails" so "she didn't get into any trouble."

"He was great, he did a great job," Trump told the lawyers, according to the notes.

So this case should be dismissed.

Of course, this case was dismissed, by Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon for the legal reason of she didn't wanna. But that decision is on appeal, also known as AN ATTEMPTED JUDICIAL FLIP-FLOP.

TikTok:

As president, Trump tried to ban TikTok with an executive order, but was not successful. In 2024, he joined TikTok. (To be fair, the Biden administration did the same exact thing, supporting a ban before joining the platform to court young voters.)

Cryptocurrency:

Back in 2019, Trump had a rare — really rare, extremely rare, still mooing rare — moment of correctness. He announced on Twitter — while he was President — that he was "not a fan of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air." In 2024, he met with bitcoin miners at Mar-a-Lago and claimed in his financial disclosures that he (per CBS News) "earned $7.2 million in an NFT licensing deal, while he has also socked away at least $1 million, and up to $5 million, in a 'virtual ethereum key,'" whatever that is. He is now fully crypto'ed. Considering how useful it is for crime and money laundering, it’s only surprising he was correct the first time.

Abortion:

Trump has been flipping and flopping and flapping and flupping (even flepping and possibly sometimes flurping) over abortion since at least 1999, when he stated: "I am very pro-choice." In 2011, he stated: "I am pro-life." NBC even put together a timeline of how many times he changed his mind about whether or not women should be able to get abortions, whether or not states should make that decision for them, whether or not they should be punished for having abortions, or whether or not there should be a federal ban on abortion (yes and yes and now, apparently, no). But here's what he did as president: He appointed three Supreme Court Justices who themselves flip-flopped on Roe v. Wade as the law of the land, and now it no longer is.

So that’s off the top of our pretty head some making flippy-floppy from Donald Trump. USA Today has a Top 10 list of things Trump campaigned on during the 2016 race that he flip-flopped on after he was elected — including policies on Syria, who should pay for the border WALL, how much influence Steve Bannon would have in his administration, how much a sitting president should be allowed to play golf, the reliability of economic numbers, his regard for China, and tax reform.

But I guess while Democrats betray the electorate when they adjust their policies, Republicans are simply evolving, which was something I didn't think they all believed in, but sure!

