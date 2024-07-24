Yesterday Vice President Kamala Harris became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee after the rest of the Democratic Party realized it needed a woman to do the heavy lifting of saving democracy. Hundreds of supporters packed themselves into the gym at West Allis Central High School in West Allis, Wisconsin, a Milwaukee suburb, to see Harris speak for the first time since securing enough delegates to be the party’s presumptive 2024 presidential nominee.
Harris’s stop in Milwaukee (we’ve been assured it’s basically Milwaukee) was scheduled to last week, before President Joe Biden suddenly decided to hang up his aviators this past weekend.
There were appearances by Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Wisconsin’s favorite grandpa Gov. Tony Evers, and a shitload of very Secret Service agents. After a long and passionate speech where Harris *wink*wink*nudge*nudge* took the reins of the party’s 2024 election, everyone in the gym was all hot and sweaty and in desperate need of a cigarette.
Madam President looked resplendent in her dark blue power suit and won our hearts with her sharp wit and clearly stated readings of TFG for filth....
No Notes!
This Harris person. I like the cut of her jib.