

Yesterday Vice President Kamala Harris became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee after the rest of the Democratic Party realized it needed a woman to do the heavy lifting of saving democracy. Hundreds of supporters packed themselves into the gym at West Allis Central High School in West Allis, Wisconsin, a Milwaukee suburb, to see Harris speak for the first time since securing enough delegates to be the party’s presumptive 2024 presidential nominee.



Harris’s stop in Milwaukee (we’ve been assured it’s basically Milwaukee) was scheduled to last week, before President Joe Biden suddenly decided to hang up his aviators this past weekend.





There were appearances by Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Wisconsin’s favorite grandpa Gov. Tony Evers, and a shitload of very Secret Service agents. After a long and passionate speech where Harris *wink*wink*nudge*nudge* took the reins of the party’s 2024 election, everyone in the gym was all hot and sweaty and in desperate need of a cigarette.

Supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, attend a campaign event in West Allis, WI, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Photos by Dominic Gwinn.







1) WI Dem. Party Chair Ben Wikler, 3) WI Gov. Tony Evers 4) WI Sen. Tammy Baldwin, 5-9) VP Kamala Harris. Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Photos by Dominic Gwinn

Tips for Wonkette!







