Yesterday, Vice President Kamala Harris, who will be the Democratic nominee for president, and who will then become the 47th president of the United States — Lord willing and the creek don’t rise — spoke at campaign HQ. President Joe Biden called in from his COVID isolation tank, and he made everybody cry when he said, “I’m watching you, kid. I love you.”

And she spoke, and she made everybody do the opposite of crying — which is more like yelling LET’S FUCKING GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! — when she said this:

"As many of you know, before I was elected as vice president, before I was elected as United States senator, I was the elected attorney general, as I've mentioned, of California. Before that I was a courtroom prosecutor. "In those roles I took on perpetrators of all kinds." Predators who abuse women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers, cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me when I say, I know Donald Trump's type."

Oh yes she did.

So this is going to be a fucking fun campaign, you guys! She is going to kick his ass, if we all put in the work.

(Note that we are not saying cocky things like “The election is over!” It’s not over until, you know, November.)

That’s all we really have to say in this thread. Here’s Harris’s full speech from yesterday.

And here is Harris’s first campaign rally since President Biden’s announcement. It is in Milwaukee — didn’t Donald Trump have some little party there recently? We forget — and it happened just a little while ago.

Tell us what she talked about in the comments, was it all just coconuts and Venn diagrams?

OPEN THREAD!

[video via Acyn]

