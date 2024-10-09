Vice President Kamala Harris’s week of fun media continues! Yesterday she talked to “The View,” Howard Stern, and Stephen Colbert. We’ll talk about those first two in another post. This one is for Mamala and her vice presidential, soon-to-be presidential cusses.

Aaron Rupar did a thread, because of course.

She arrived, the audience went wild, they chanted her name, she was happy they knew how to pronounce it. (Anybody who still is saying “Ka-MAH-la” is acting like a child.)

They talked about the hurricanes, and Harris tried to encourage people not to pay attention to (Trump’s Russian/Republican) misinformation, that FEMA is there to help, and so forth. They talked about the victims, including people she’s met. “What upsets me so is the idea that any politician would play political games with these folks.” She noted that there are “plenty of leaders who are working in a bipartisan way,” emphasizing that this is a specific, vile cohort of people doing this.

She encouraged people in the path of Milton to listen to their local leaders and experts, and if they’re telling people to get out, “grab your stuff and get out.”

They talked about the “whirlwind” of this quick-and-dirty campaign, as opposed to Donald Trump, who’s been running since 2020. “People are exhausted by that old, tired playbook of Donald Trump’s. They really are.” Applause. “And even if they voted for him in the past,” she said she’s finding a lot of people are ready to “turn the page.”

Stephen Colbert asked Harris about that iconic look on her face when Donald Trump was at the debate screaming “THEY’RE EATING THE CATS, THEY’RE EATING THE DOGS, THEY’RE EATING THE PETS OF THE PEOPLE WHO LIIIIIVE THERRRRRRRRE.”

What was she thinking in that moment? he asked.

Acknowledging that CBS was a family-friendly network, she explained that her train of thought started with a “W,” there was another letter in between, and the last letter was an “F.”

Colbert asked Harris to respond to absolute morons who constantly ask why she hasn’t single-handedly fixed every problem in America, who apparently think the vice presidency is an all-powerful position higher even than God, and to tell the audience what kind of talks she’s had with Tim Walz about the vast levels of omnipotence she’ll be imparting to him when he becomes vice president.

She explained that it is indeed “vice,” and she talked about hilarious, brilliant Marcus who explained on MSNBC how “vice president” works. Here is that:

And here is the video of that segment:

They talked about Trump’s absurd crushes on dictators, which we learned some more about in excerpts from Bob Woodward’s new book yesterday.

She noted, as must always be noted, that “he gets played by these guys.” They treat him like the easily flattered total idiot he is. She reminded people what 2020 was like, when people didn’t have COVID tests, and hundreds of people were dying every single day, when we were watching the death numbers every day, and Donald Trump was mailing test kits to Vladimir fucking Putin? “On top of him sending love-letters to Kim Jong-un! He thinks Vladimir Putin is his friend.” Pathetic.

They drank a beer together. It was Miller High Life, the champagne of beers. Does that mean Harris is going to be the champagne of presidents? We don’t even know what that means. Also she wouldn’t choose between the Steelers and the Eagles, because she ain’t dumb.

Finally, Kamala Harris answered the question Republicans are so terrified of answering: Did Donald Trump lose the last election? She managed to get in a dig about how many people come to her rallies in the first 20 seconds of her answer, which exhibits how Ready On Day One she really is:

“When you’ve lost millions of jobs, you lost manufacturing, you lost automotive plants, you lost the election, what does that make you? A loser.”

“This is what happens when I drink beer!” she explained, afterward. Then they talked a little more seriously about January 6, and why the job of “Donald Trump’s running mate” was open in the first place.

It was a great interview.

In more posts, we will talk about more Kamala Harris media appearances that aren’t with the New York Times or other loser Beltway journalists who think they’re incredibly important when they ask their incredibly important questions that are basically just laundered Republican talking points.

Fuck them. The next president is speaking.

Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Share

Want to donate just once?