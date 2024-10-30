Crowd size alert!

Over 75,000 people showed up to hear Kamala Harris give her closing argument speech to the American people last night on the Ellipse next to the White House, one week before an election that will literally determine whether we even have presidential elections anymore after that. It was a record-breaking number, the Ellipse was at full capacity, overflow people had to stand on the National Mall.

That’s a record for Harris, and needless to say, it dwarfs the size of the crowd that came to see Donald Trump incite his terrorist attack to overturn the election on January 6, 2021, in the same location. That one was a weenus-ly 53,000. (And obviously nowhere near 53,000 waddled over to attack the Capitol. Most of those sullen souls, we are guessing, went to Cracker Barrel, for Kummerspeck, AKA the German word for eating your feelings because you couldn’t stop the steal.)

In a way, Harris re-sanctified the ground Donald Trump desecrated when he used it as the launchpad for the largest terrorist attack against the United States since September 11.

In response, cult yip-yappers like Laura Loomer are bellyaching that the crowd was fake, that Harris had people bussed in for the rally, as if there would be something nefarious about giving people a ride, on a bus. (At least Kamala Harris didn’t bus people in and then leave them in the hot desert for hours!)

But fuck them, nobody cares.

Harris’s speech was sweeping and historic, and it was a powerful visual, with the White House in the background — you know, for anybody having a hard time visualizing a Black woman in that job. One commentator on MSNBC noted that it was kind of like the other bookend to her speech at the Democratic National Convention. Whereas with that one she was speaking to Democrats, here she was speaking to all Americans, and the tone was adjusted accordingly.

This was a unifying speech. “Unlike Donald Trump, I don't believe people who disagree with me are the enemy,” said Harris. “He wants to put them in jail. I'll give them a seat at my table.” She talked about how Americans love a good debate. (Smirk.) She compared it to healthy family squabbles.

She drew the contrasts between herself and Trump forcefully, noting that “the patriots at Normandy and Selma, Seneca Falls and Stonewall, on farmland and factory floors … did not struggle, sacrifice and lay down their lives only to see us cede our fundamental freedoms.” She added, “They didn’t do that only to see us submit to the will of another petty tyrant.”

She elsewhere said, “This is someone who is unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance and out for unchecked power.”

Also, “The United States of America is not a vessel for the schemes of wannabe dictators. The United States of America is the greatest idea humanity ever devised.”

But it wasn’t all about that. While white racist Republicans performatively bitched on Twitter that Harris wasn’t saying anything, she laid out policy after policy, things she actually wanted to do for the American people. She talked about opening Medicare up to pay for in-home caregivers and child tax credits for young parents and getting more damn houses built and more, comparing that with Trump’s end-all, be-all solutions to problems, which are to shake a Nazi fist at immigrants while slapping the American people with a 20 percent tax on all goods (and components of goods) made outside the United States. (This is his tariff plan, because he is a 394-year-old man who thinks tariffs solve everything, because he is fucking stupid and doesn’t actually know what tariffs are.)

It was a fabulous, fabulous speech, and there was so much more to it than we just excerpted. Again, watch it all.

And hack “journalists” like the writers of Politico Playbook and Chris Cillizza think Joe Biden’s verbal not-really-a-gaffe about Trump’s supporters being garbage — show us on the doll where the lie would be — negated Harris’s entire speech. Why? Because they’re fucking morons.

According to Playbook, the fact that Joe Biden might have accidentally not spoken precisely enough in criticizing the hack racist comedian at the Trump Nazi rally who called Puerto Rico an island of floating garbage was far more important news than the Harris speech, and in fact that his verbal stumble had ruined everything for her.

Their headline this morning? “Biden ex machina.” This was top-of-the-page news.

They glided directly over Harris’s speech, in fact, so they could jerk off about “APOSTROPHE CATASTROPHE,” alluding to how the MAGA confusion over what Biden said about Trump’s supporters came down to punctuation problems in a truncated transcript and a lazy reporter. Playbook said that with his stuttering, Biden “was busy undoing” everything Harris said in her speech. How do they figure? Because everybody who writes for Politico Playbook has inbred Beltway reporter syndrome, which is kind of like irritable bowel syndrome but features far more regular explosions of absolute bullshit.

Behold, two of the stupidest paragraphs we’ve ever read in mainstream media reporting:

You can certainly debate whether the comment genuinely has the power to move votes in the final week or if it’s a Beltway media obsession kindled by people who just days ago were telling people we have to stop getting so offended all the time. But no matter where you put that apostrophe, it’s a distraction for Harris going into the final six days — and an interesting final test for her relationship with the man who elevated her to the vice presidency and handed her the campaign baton.

Oh go fuck yourself, interchangeable Politico Playbook loser.

Harris is campaigning in three swing states today and, starting on the airport tarmac this morning, will be asked about the comment over and over again.

Because you’re all fucking idiots.

If there is anger at Biden inside the Harris camp — and we can’t imagine there isn’t — it was not immediately manifest in our calls and text messages last night.

Maybe they were wondering why Politico was texting people pictures of itself fucking a chicken that was already dead.

In the 19th paragraph of this, the top story in this morning’s Politico Playbook, the hacks decided that hey maybe they should write about that little speech Vice President Kamala Harris, the actual presidential nominee, gave for a bursting-at-the-seams crowd of 75,000 at the Ellipse,

And that’s why it is worth revisiting last night’s speech, which Harris campaign aides tell us will be the springboard for her final week of campaigning, regardless of what the media is talking about.

Yeah, we guess so, since it barely happened more than 12 hours ago. Might be cool to “revisit” that thing that happened before the ass-sniffing Beltway media saw something shiny and forgot what their job was.

Because ALL BELTWAY REPORTERS are hacks who’ve never encountered a moment they were capable of meeting, pretty much, Harris has already had to respond to whatever Joe Biden said. She noted that Biden clarified immediately what he was trying to say, and that she of course disavows criticizing people based on who they vote for, or anything like that. (She said much the same in her interview with Fox News’s Bret Baier, when he was trying to prematurely ejaculate a “basket of deplorables” moment into being and failed miserably.)

But whatever.

This is about Harris’s speech, not the two-faced crocodile tears of deplorable trash scumbag Trump supporters desperately trying to distract people from the fact that all normal voters hate their pigfucking Nazi candidate, and that if people’s votes are counted, Harris will beat the shit out of him.

Watch Kamala Harris’s speech. That’s the real news from last night. The rest is the mere flapping of windsocks.

[Harris speech transcript / Politico]

