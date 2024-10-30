Well, Joe Biden better pack in his campaign to be elected president of the United States, because the MAGA creeps, Nazis, and incels caught him Saying A Basket Of Deplorables.

Here is Elon Musk lyingly tweeting a bullshit New York Post article (that’s already significantly hedged its original headline) claiming Joe Biden (who is not running for president) called “half of America ‘garbage.’” Every extremely online MAGA stool sample is tweeting this right now, no need to reprint a bunch of them. We’ll just let him be a stand-in for allllll the MAGA trash.

Is that what happened? Well! The truth, as you will be shocked to learn, is totally different from what cowfucking Republican deplorables say it is.

First of all, Elon is wrong when he says “half of America.” That’s pathetic self-soothing. “Half of America” is not a Trump supporter. Trump has never won half of the people who actually voted, and he won’t next week.

But Joe Biden had the zoomies last night, by which we mean he was doing a Zoom event of some sort, not that he was running around wagging his tail because he was excited Jill just got home. And he was talking about that shitty racist comedian at Donald Trump’s Nazi Hitler rally for Nazi Hitler lovers at Madison Square Garden, and the thing that man said about how Puerto Rico is a “floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean.”

You know, the thing that the Trump campaign is absolutely freaking out about, which is threatening to pull thousands upon thousands of votes from Puerto Ricans in swing states, and maybe Latino voters in general, away from voting for Trump, because they just remembered how much Trump loathes Puerto Rico, and also just what a Nazi he is in general.

And Joe Biden said:

However, the way some reporters are reporting it — and the way MAGA is cutting off the video deceptively — is that Biden simply said, “the only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.” Period, no apostrophe. Which would make sense, if that’s indeed the last part of what Biden said. But considering what he said directly afterward, it’s pretty obvious what his meaning was.

STORY CONTINUES AFTER ALL THESE RECEIPTS!

NBC News’s Gabe Gutierrez initially tweeted the truncated and misleading transcript, and was cited by about a million MAGA trash liars trying to make this into a thing.

Then he followed up to clarify that a “White House spokesman” said Biden was referring to the comedian, and tweeted a transcript provided by the White House.

Then he tweeted out the full video, which makes it fairly clear what Biden was trying to say:

But of course, the MAGA jerking frenzy had already begun, so our thanks go to Gabe Gutierrez for remembering to measure twice and cut once. A-plus, no notes.

Now, did Joe Biden kind of stumble over his words a bit there? Yeah sure. We went through a whole painful thing this summer where we established that he’s old. He doesn’t start rambling about Arnold Palmer’s huge cock, though, or Hannibal Lecter, or teeter and sway on stage for 30 minutes listening to Cats and waiting for the nurse to come take him for his sponge bath, we’ll give him that much.

Joe Biden even (quickly) clarified what he meant:

So that’s what all those MAGA perverts and creeps are talking about, that’s the “basket of deplorables” moment they’re desperately trying to jerk into existence. A deceptively edited clip of Joe Biden stumbling over his words while condemning … the hate fluffer at Trump’s Nazi rally literally calling Puerto Rico an island of floating garbage.

Heckuva job, you fucking losers.

At this rate, Joe Biden’s never gonna get elected president.

In related news, Donald Trump did a weird gross interview with Sean Hannity last night, where he said this weird gross thing about Puerto Ricans.

“Every time I go outside, I see somebody from Puerto Rico, they give me a hug and a kiss!”

We’re not sure, but we think he’s saying that there were big manly Puerto Rican men, straight out of central casting, and they all had tears in their eyes, saying “Señor, señor, can I hug and kiss you? ¡Señor!”

Is that right? Want to make sure we’re capturing his dementia weave correctly.

Anyway, we said we weren’t going to share any other deplorable cowfucks’ reactions to Biden besides Elon’s, but then we saw Laura Ingraham’s tweet about it and we died and went to heaven of laughing too much.

In summary and in conclusion, BASKET OF TAKEOUT CONTAINER WITH SOME RICE ON TOP.

[video via Aaron Rupar]

