Haha, our headline is very funny because Kamala Harris is giving what she’s calling her closing argument tonight from The Ellipse near the White House, which is the same place Donald Trump told his terrorist followers to BE THERE WILL BE WILD! on January 6, 2021, before all his terrorist followers BE THERE WILL BE WILD!-ed all over the US Capitol, to try to overthrow the government for him.

It’s also funny because Donald Trump and the Republican Party and its fascist operatives are currently literally trying to steal the election, already filing frivolous lawsuits in court to sow chaos and overturn an election they haven’t even technically lost yet. And Trump and House Speaker Mike “Porn Nanny” Johnson have a little secret, and it’s that they are planning to do No Nut November together, and probably another coup. And Elon Musk is trying to steal the election for Trump, and he and Trump are daisy-chain-69-ing with Vladimir Putin to stop the steal in each other’s mouths, because they are doing So Much Nut You’re Gonna Get Tired Of Nut November. And Putin is leading massive influence operations against Americans, to tilt the election against Harris and in Donald Trump’s favor.

So yes, in a lot of meaningful ways, Kamala Harris is at the Ellipse tonight, and she’s there to stop the steal.

You can watch the coverage on MSNBC starting at 7 p.m. ET, or you can watch this livestream, or both. Harris will speak around 7:30.

Michelle Obama’s also going to kick some more ass tonight with Kerry Washington and Shonda Rhimes, here’s a livestream for that.

Tim Walz in Columbus, Georgia? Sure!

OK, that’s enough livestreams. Watch all the things! If you need more livestreams, get your own internet, lazyass.

OPEN THREAD.

