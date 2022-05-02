Kandiss Taylor, who hopes to bethe Republican nominee for Georgia governor and has been running on a campaign platform of "Jesus, Guns and Babies," teased us all over the weekend, building up anticipation for a plan she calls "Executive Order 10." This plan, she promised, would "rock the nation" andtake down the Satanic Elite/Luciferian Cabal .

The Satanic Elites have a plan, but so do we. Tomorrow I will be releasing executive order #10. Stay tuned.pic.twitter.com/95Rbd6QOnl — Kandiss Taylor (@Kandiss Taylor) 1651417136

Today, she made good on that promise, releasing a video announcing her plan to tear down the Georgia Guidestones, a large Stonehenge-esque monument in Georgia with the following tenets inscribed on it in eight different languages.

Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature. Guide reproduction wisely — improving fitness and diversity. Unite humanity with a living new language. Rule passion — faith — tradition — and all things with tempered reason. Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts. Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court. Avoid petty laws and useless officials. Balance personal rights with social duties. Prize truth — beauty — love — seeking harmony with the infinite. Be not a cancer on the Earth — Leave room for nature — Leave room for nature.

The monument was erected in 1980 by some anonymous eccentric dude who probably thought the world was going to end because of the Cold War, but conspiracy theorists like Taylor believe it is an evil Satanic monument that is used for human sacrifice and which reveals the secret evil depopulation plans of the New World Order. "I am the ONLY candidate bold enough to stand up to the Luciferian Cabal," Taylor tweeted in her announcement. "Elect me Governor of Georgia, and I will bring the Satanic Regime to its knees— and DEMOLISH the Georgia Guidestones."

I am the ONLY candidate bold enough to stand up to the Luciferian Cabal. Elect me Governor of Georgia, and I will bring the Satanic Regime to its knees— and DEMOLISH the Georgia Guidestones. Join me in my fight to #TearThemDown! Contribute: http://KandissTaylor.com/ExecutiveOrder10 …pic.twitter.com/yoFWeNXUpM — Kandiss Taylor (@Kandiss Taylor) 1651501311

She says:

They told us what they wanted to do. Some might even say they had to get our permission. To at least tell us ahead of time, even if we didn’t believe them.



Over 4 billion people had been injected with something that took just 9 months to create.



Ask yourself “why?”



Back in Biblical times, human sacrifice was a form of demonic worship. We’re still doing it, in present day, by killing our unborn. It’s the same demons, it’s the same sacrifices, the same sin. It’s just a different time.



If we don’t call things out and we don’t acknowledge them and we don’t take authority and take dominion over what God’s given us, then we are no better than the evil ones that put [the Guidestones] up.



We’ve watched as people have destroyed our history and monuments. In their place, they have erected statues to their own gods. The New World Order is here, and they told us it was coming. It’s a battle far greater than what we see in the [unintelligible].



It is a war between good and evil.

If it seems like Kandiss thinks the US is supposed to be a theocracy, that's because she does. She also seems to be generally very unclear about what non-Christians, or even Christians who don't practice Christianity the way she practices Christianity, are into.

Part of the way the conspiracy-mongering works is that it always has to involve the evil Luciferian Cabal or whomever having to drop hints of some kind, in order for their Satanic magic to work. One of the favorite sayings of the QAnon set is "Symbolism will be their downfall" — implying that these evil elites really, really love symbolism, and that there is a secret meaning behind everything they do and say, ie: "It's not that someone woke up in the morning and decided to put on a pair of red shoes because they went with their outfit, it's that they need to tell the world they like to eat babies."



This way, it's a whole lot easier to just make shit up and claim it is true.

Taylor's insinuation here is that the Luciferian cabal had to tell people about their secret evil plans to depopulate the earth and make everyone learn Esperanto, for reasons, and that's why the monument was put up. Thus, taking it down makes it so the Cabal can't do that anymore, or at least throws a wrench into their nefarious plans for world domination — which is, of course, very different from Taylor's plan to "take dominion over what God's given us." At least in the respect that only one person in this equation has announced their desire to do that.

Right now, Taylor is polling at about five percent, though she explained in last night's Republican primary debate that “The people in Georgia don’t think I’m polling that low." So she could be polling as high as 95 percent, if we're just making shit up now. Still, odds are she is not going to win and do her Executive Order 10 (or her Executive Orders 1-9, though no one knows what they are), which either means that the Satanists will maintain control of Georgia or that absolutely nothing will happen.

