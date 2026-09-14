Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
17m

So you guys know that sometimes my movie night selections seem to reflect current events, this month we are doing vampire movies

Bela Lugosi is dead but apparently Mitch is not.

Some vampires can go out into sunlight.

How does Mitch feel about garlic?

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Mr Beeep's avatar
Mr Beeep
3h

WHERE IS DEAD WELFARE QUEEN MITCH MCCONNELL???

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