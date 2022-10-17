Today's big news, so far, is that Ye, the artist now only occasionally known as Kanye West, is (in theory) purchasing Parler, a social media site for rightwing loons that you probably forgot existed. After all, there are so many of them now (including Twitter once Elon Musk -- in theory -- takes over) and Parler kind of disappeared off the radar after the role it played in the January 6 insurrection. Surely it is a coincidence that the site's CEO is George Farmer, husband to Kanye's new BFF Candace Owens.

Ye's been all over the news the last couple weeks for saying horrible things about Jewish people, wearing White Lives Matter T-shirts and generally being the worst. This weekend, he went on the Drink Champs podcast, produced by Sean "Diddy" Combs (whom he recently accused of being "owned" by "the Jews") and said several more incredibly disturbing things.

George Floyd's family is already looking to sue Ye over his claims on the show that Floyd was not killed by Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck, but rather by Fentanyl — a conspiracy theory that has been repeatedly debunked — and that "When you look, the guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that." Which, if you look at the video, it very definitely was.

However, Ye said he saw it in Candace Owens' documentary so it must be true.

“Kanye West is spreading reprehensible lies about George Floyd's death. Kanye West is disgraceful. "When you look, the guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."” — Christopher Bouzy (@Christopher Bouzy) 1665909296

The rest of the time, however, was primarily devoted to extreme and blatant antisemitism. This included a story in which, after he made comments on Twitter about wanting to "go death con 3" on Jewish people, American Apparel CEO and noted creep Dov Charney called him to say he would not make his "White Lives Matter" T-shirt. Charney suggested Kanye take a trip to the Holocaust museum, at which point Ye said that "Planned Parenthood is our Holocaust museum."

This is quite possibly the literal first time anyone has ever told a story about Dov Charney in which they come out of it looking worse than Dov Charney. Though the fact that Charney was planning to make the shirt to begin with is not great either. Hopefully we can now all go back to forgetting that Dov Charney was ever a thing.

"See, this is the exaaaaact point that I've been making," he said. "Jewish people have owned the Black voice." The Black voice saying "White Lives Matter"? What is he saying?

“Kanye west going on drink champs and ranting about Jewish people” — Wazy hemisphere Megafan (@Wazy hemisphere Megafan) 1665897160

“Either it’s through us wearing the Ralph Lauren shirt, or it’s all of us being signed to a record label, or having a Jewish manager, or being signed to a Jewish basketball team, or doing a movie on a Jewish platform like Disney," Ye said.

“Even more Kanye on drink champs saying he’s not anti semantic after just going on a 10 minute rant about Jewish people also calls Pete “skeet” Davidson a herion addict and Trevor Noah catches a stray too lol” — Wazy hemisphere Megafan (@Wazy hemisphere Megafan) 1665897160

Ye also claimed that Jewish people became rich initially by becoming divorce lawyers, because Catholics wouldn't become divorce lawyers. That's a new one on everyone, probably. Was he confused about the Church of England's origin story? Hard to tell!

He said he can't be antisemitic because Black people are the real Jews (he didn't mean actual Jewish people who are Black, like Sammy Davis Jr., so much as some Black Hebrew Israelite stuff ); that Jewish Zionists were responsible for his ex-wife Kim Kardashian having sex with Pete Davidson next to a fireplace; that the reason he was sent to the hospital for "exhaustion" and the media found out about it was because his former fitness trainer was Jewish; and that the reason the media keeps saying he's crazy or "not well" is all part of some Jewish plot against him. Which is exactly the kind of thing sane people are known for thinking.

The Clintons, however, were responsible for Kim Kardashian telling Kanye that his MAGA hat gave him "small dick energy."

“Kanye talking about the maga Hat Kim Kardashian told ye wearing the hat is small dick energy lol also Talking about the vaccine he’s wilding” — Wazy hemisphere Megafan (@Wazy hemisphere Megafan) 1665897160

Thanks, Clintons!

Ye has been open for a long time now about his bipolar disorder and the fact that he stopped taking medication for it. Lots of people are bipolar and lots of people have other mental health issues, but most of them manage not to say things like this. Antisemitism is not a known side-effect of anything other than being a terrible person.

And now this is your OPEN THREAD.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

Want to just donate once?