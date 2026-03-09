The Fort Hood Three: Private First Class James Johnson, Private David A. Samas, and Private Dennis Mora, who refused to be deployed to Vietnam in 1966 (Wikimedia)

With Operation Epstein Fury entering a second week of claiming innocent lives, and Donald Trump musing about maybe sending ground troops into Iran, spokes-spackle Karoline Leavitt said something rather brow-raising to Fox’s Maria Bartiromo.

Not ruling out a draft? Sure hope Leavitt was just filling air flapping her hot dog lips because the subject hasn’t come up between her and Trump before. But when they all constantly lie, who fucking knows!

And it does make one wonder. Trump has reportedly “shown serious interest” in ground troops in Iran. And like we’ve said before, Iran is geographically a giant Junebug trap. It’s easy to bomb as anywhere, but on the ground it’s ringed by mountains stuffed full of tunnels and missiles. A ground war would make Afghanistan or Vietnam look like doing a regime change at a lemonade stand.

Even if one is able to land planes and boats full of tanks while under fire, troops are then surrounded on all sides by 90 million furiously angry people who see the US and Israel as hated enemies, not liberators, after US forces opened with an unprovoked attack on nearly 200 schoolgirls between the ages of seven and 12. If Trump and Pete Hegseth care to try for “complete destruction and certain death” until they get to a leader willing to work with them in good faith, forever is just about long it would take.

And Trump sure doesn’t give a shit about sucker and loser American lives, as he made clear again to Time magazine last week:

Asked whether Americans should be worried about retaliatory attacks at home, Trump acknowledges the possibility. “I guess,” he says. “But I think they’re worried about that all the time. We think about it all the time. We plan for it. But yeah, you know, we expect some things. Like I said, some people will die. When you go to war, some people will die.”

Then he yawned and scratched his ass.

FRIDAY!

If you don’t care about human lives and do care about the Pentagon and your defense contractor friends getting all the billions they can stand, war is a corruption smorgasbord.

PREACH!

A draft would be wildly unpopular, to put it mildly. The US hasn’t had one since the Vietnam draft ended in 1973. And for men of that generation, who were between 18 and 26 between 1964 and 1973, it was a defining almost-entire-decade of their lives. More than 2.2 million men were drafted, 648,500 were sent to serve, and 58,220 died. Also about 15 million got deferments, like with a note for bone spurs from a sympathetic and well-paid podiatrist, a-fucking-HEM. We will never get over our relatives who were drafted or enlisted and served then supporting dodger Trump anyway. It is some kind of masculine-identity thing going on that we will never understand and are not qualified to diagnose!

But that John Kerry “Swift Boat Veterans for Truth” ad campaign went a long way to normalize disrespect for veterans and clear the path, too. At the time there was still a lot of festering bitter resentment towards fortunate sons like Dubya, who’d enlisted and then used connections to get less dangerous positions, like in the Air National Guard. Others got deferments by enrolling in college, or getting married quick in Reno. About 30,000 fled to Canada; about 16,000 were convicted for refusing to go; about 170,000 registered as conscientious objectors and served in other ways, as medics, on the homefront, or as human test subjects.

Ask any guy aged 62 or up what they remember about that time, and they’ll probably have a lot to tell you. Unless they actually did serve in combat, in which case it might still be such a traumatic subject they refuse to talk about it to this very day. Just imagine the demographic that supported Trump the very most, possibly watching their grandchildren go through the trauma they did! If there’s anything that might shake old-man veterans out of their self-centered Fox News comas, maybe it’s that. And/or Trump and Republicans gutting the Veteran’s Administration and forcing hospitals to close all over the place at the same time, too.

Trump doesn’t care about American lives, we know, but does he care about being popular? Maybe? There’s still the midterms to think about, and stealing Congress is not so simple, even with GOP-favoring gerrymandered districts, given The Gas and Grocery prices are soaring through the roof. Can Trump find a way to steal all the ballot boxes in every single swing district by November like the Grinch? Logistically not probable.

But if Trump is going to fry up a forever war with boots on the ground, he’s got to get hamburger from somewhere, and who would enlist now? Especially with ICE luring the bellicose-with-a-GED pool away from the military and local police forces with those scammy indentured service signing bonuses.

Then there’s how a malignant narcissist is most dangerous when they feel like their control is slipping away. Don’t approve of Trump anymore, America? Perhaps certain uppity subjects need to be reminded of their place and sacrifice their firstborn to him! You have to admit it would be on-brand. And the loss of power he felt when he got that draft card and was forced to have an old man to touch his feet to dodge service may still be resonating in the dark and ancient corners of his id. If Trump wanted a draft, would Congress stop him? Even after all those war crimes, Hakeem Jeffries won’t even talk about giving the Pentagon less Iran money.

Who’s a fortunate son? Not mine! Would be nice if the Democrats grew a spine before it came down to it.

And that is all we have to say about that.

