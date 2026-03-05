Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
1h

By the fucking way:

Aaron Rupar

‪@atrupar.com

Blumenthal: "I have emerged from classified briefings deeply concerned and very fearful that we're on the precipice not only of an escalating conflict that in region, but also putting troops on the ground b/c that is almost inevitably the path the admin has chosen by its current tactical approach"

https://bsky.app/profile/atrupar.com/post/3mgcuq46shx23

Reply
Share
4 replies
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
31m

"A US submarine sinking a lonely, dinky Iranian surface ship an ocean away from the theater of the main conflict—and 9000 miles from North America—makes it pretty clear the US is fighting a general war, without the declaration required by the Constitution."

https://bsky.app/profile/nycsouthpaw.bsky.social/post/3mgatczqzec2n

Reply
Share
3 replies
162 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture