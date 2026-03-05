We discussed this yesterday, but it deserves another post. If Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio and Benjamin Netanyahu are going to have American troops’ blood on their hands, the people need to know exactly how it got there.

Yesterday, during Hegseth’s masturbating white nationalist teenager press conference, he got his back up at the journalists there, accusing them of reporting on American troop deaths in Iran only to make Donald Trump look bad. As if it doesn’t make Trump look bad enough that a week ago, if Trump had just fucked off and played golf instead of starting a pointless war nobody wants, six American troops would be alive today.

“[W]hen a few drones get through or tragic things happen, it’s front-page news,” Hegseth whined. “I get it, the press only wants to make the president look bad — but try for once to report the reality.”

Yeah, Fox News Daddy Issues little boy, we are. Six American troops have died (so far) to distract from the Trump Epstein Child Rape Files. If there are other reasons for this stupid war, we don’t know them, because the Trump regime doesn’t know them. We won’t be shocked to learn that incompetence, negligence and/or a complete lack of oversight/planning played a big role in their deaths.

On that note, and regarding Hegseth’s bellyaching that the press is being unfair when “a few drones get through” and murder American troops who shouldn’t have been there in the first place, for your consideration:

Apparently it does.

Hegseth doesn’t have much military experience beyond which Supercuts and Fantastic Sams locations are the best at doing regulation hairstyles, but fuckin’ RAZIN’ CAINE does. Why do we know he’s lying? Because these damned drones are all over the Russia/Ukraine war, so unless he just hasn’t been paying attention …

We do believe that these drones have taken Secretary Shitfaced completely by surprise, though. He was probably too busy searching the Pentagon trying to ferret out all the pronouns and Black history, he couldn’t make it to “What is drone?” class.

If you’re assuming people are reacting to scumbag Hegseth’s remarks with widespread revulsion, you’re correct.

Tom Nichols writes in The Atlantic that this mid-grade thug doesn’t seem to understand that the fact that this Iranian drone got through and killed six troops literally is and should be the front-page story. He notes that “Hegseth complaining that he’s not getting credit for all of the drones that didn’t get through is like an airline executive responding to an air disaster by growling about all of the planes his company made that didn’t crash.”

Of course, that kind of refusal/inability to take responsibility for one’s own pathetic fuckups is to be expected, considering what a “DEI for dumb whiskey-dicked white conservative men hire” Hegseth really is.

Nichols further reports that one of his colleagues, Nancy Youssef, was in the Pentagon briefing room when Hegseth said that shit, and this was the immediate reaction:

She told me that his comments “sent a stunned silence through the briefing room.” Even members of Hegseth’s staff, she said, seemed to flinch at what he was saying. “Some put their heads down,” she said, while others just looked around. Someone in the room then said: “That was one of the most insulting things I have ever heard,” quietly but audibly and, as far as Nancy could tell, to no one in particular.

Nichols notes that Dan Caine wasn’t such a vile piece of trash about the troops who died, not like Hegseth was. “Hegseth, instead, noted the losses almost in passing, and used them as a vehicle for his ongoing beefs with the press,” he writes.

A good place to find out what military types think of Secretary Shitfaced is the Military Reddits and subreddits. They have a lot to say, and spoiler, none of it is good. It’s probably safe to say no Defense secretary has ever been viewed with such contempt by veterans and those currently serving as Hegseth.

One comment responding to Hegseth’s flippant words struck us, though: “We’re all just suckers and losers to this admin,” they said. “Classless people.”

You know what they’re referring to, obviously, but let’s refresh ourselves, because it’s probably more important than ever to remember that Donald Trump hates the troops, hates people who serve, is disgusted by troops who are injured or lose limbs in combat, and thinks people who die in service of this country are suckers and losers.

We’ve known this since his first administration, from the countless stories that came out about how Trump talked about troops when he thought he was behind closed doors.

John Kelly, Trump’s former chief of staff, has confirmed multiple times what he heard from Trump’s mouth. In 2023, he told Jake Tapper:

“What can I add that has not already been said?” Kelly said, when asked if he wanted to weigh in on his former boss in light of recent comments made by other former Trump officials. “A person that thinks those who defend their country in uniform, or are shot down or seriously wounded in combat, or spend years being tortured as POWs are all ‘suckers’ because ‘there is nothing in it for them.’ A person that did not want to be seen in the presence of military amputees because ‘it doesn’t look good for me.’ A person who demonstrated open contempt for a Gold Star family – for all Gold Star families – on TV during the 2016 campaign, and rants that our most precious heroes who gave their lives in America’s defense are ‘losers’ and wouldn’t visit their graves in France. “A person who is not truthful regarding his position on the protection of unborn life, on women, on minorities, on evangelical Christians, on Jews, on working men and women,” Kelly continued. “A person that has no idea what America stands for and has no idea what America is all about. A person who cavalierly suggests that a selfless warrior who has served his country for 40 years in peacetime and war should lose his life for treason – in expectation that someone will take action. A person who admires autocrats and murderous dictators. A person that has nothing but contempt for our democratic institutions, our Constitution, and the rule of law. “There is nothing more that can be said,” Kelly concluded. “God help us.”

As we wrote in our piece about that interview, yes, we’re going to quote ourselves:

Trump didn’t want to go to the Aisne-Marne American cemetery in Paris because first of all, he was scared of getting his hair wet, and because it was filled with “losers.” He thought the 1,800 Marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood were “suckers.” He hated John McCain for his service and he displayed open contempt for Ghizr and Khazala Khan, the Gold Star parents who dared to speak out against him during the 2016 campaign. He was openly confused about “what was in it for them” at the grave of Robert Kelly, son of John Kelly, who was killed in Afghanistan, and this was something he said to Kelly’s face. He’s grossed out being around amputees and others injured in war, which Stephanie Winston Wolkoff reported in her book several years back, and which Jeffrey Goldberg reported in his recent Atlantic story about Mark Milley.

And we’ll quote that story from Jeffrey Goldberg while we’re at it:

At his welcome ceremony at Joint Base Myer–Henderson Hall, across the Potomac River from the capital, Milley gained an early, and disturbing, insight into Trump’s attitude toward soldiers. Milley had chosen a severely wounded Army captain, Luis Avila, to sing “God Bless America.” Avila, who had completed five combat tours, had lost a leg in an IED attack in Afghanistan, and had suffered two heart attacks, two strokes, and brain damage as a result of his injuries. To Milley, and to four-star generals across the Army, Avila and his wife, Claudia, represented the heroism, sacrifice, and dignity of wounded soldiers. It had rained that day, and the ground was soft; at one point Avila’s wheelchair threatened to topple over. Milley’s wife, Holly­anne, ran to help Avila, as did Vice President Mike Pence. After Avila’s performance, Trump walked over to congratulate him, but then said to Milley, within earshot of several witnesses, “Why do you bring people like that here? No one wants to see that, the wounded.” Never let Avila appear in public again, Trump told Milley. (Recently, Milley invited Avila to sing at his retirement ceremony.)

That’s who’s sending American troops to die right now.

“We may have casualties,” Trump announced when he was non-explaining why he had just started bombing the shit out of Iran. “That often happens in war!” (Read the Reddit comments on that one too. “Where are those pussy sons of his?” is one of them.)

If we know one thing with 100 percent certainty, it is that Donald Trump does not give a fuck about the six people he and his Little Shitfaced Boy just killed, and it appears Little Shitfaced doesn’t either.

NBC News has some reporting on who they were. Their names were Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Spc. Declan J. Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa; Maj. Jeffrey O'Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa; and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California.

The Daily Beast has much more on their stories. Amor was just a few days from returning to her family. She was thinking about retiring after 21 years. Khork’s family said he was “the life of the party, known for his infectious spirit, generous heart, and deep care for those who served alongside him and for everyone blessed to know him.” Coady’s sister Keira said in disbelief, “I just remember all of our conversations about what he was going to do when he came back.”

Those are the people whose tragic deaths lowlife Pete Hegseth is whining that the press only reports on to make his dementia Hitler boss Donald Trump look bad. You know, Hegseth’s master, the one who’s willing to start dropping bombs to distract from all the child rape allegations his DOJ is trying to cover up for him.

Hegseth wishes we’d all write the real story, which isn’t the six people he and Trump just served up to an Iranian drone on a platter, but rather whatever WARFIGHTER Call Of Duty video game fantasy is getting his violent, sick, demented, bloodthirsty right-wing extremist dick hard today.

Those who died are just suckers and losers, after all, distracting from the glory of Trump and his little bitch boy WAR secretary with the white supremacist tattoos.

Everyone currently serving would do well to remember that, especially when these bastards are handing out illegal orders, or maybe any orders at all.

[Atlantic / CNN / Atlantic]

