Wonkette

Wonkette

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Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
4h

"Surprised-pikachu poop ghoul Kash Patel has shot his wad too soon again."

That reminds me.

Last year, I played a comedy gig at a Premature Ejaculators Anonymous meeting.

I didn't know how to dress for it, so I just came in my pants.

Okay, gotta run.

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Schmannity's avatar
Schmannity
4h

Did FBI agents raid the gang's treehouse?

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