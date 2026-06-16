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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

Well, this is interesting Patel news...

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MS NOW EXCLUSIVE:

Kash Patel may have a 'personal slush fund' of taxpayer dollars to pay loyalist agents, according to Rep. Jamie Raskin.

Raskin is demanding documents from Patel — citing claims that $8,000 payments are made to agents who carry out "unlawful partisan and personal orders."

https://bsky.app/profile/kylegriffin1.bsky.social/post/3mofydn6qpc2g

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Crystalclear12's avatar
Crystalclear12
2hEdited

I personally stopped 3 terrorist attacks on my way into work today.

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