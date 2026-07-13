Wonkette

Wonkette

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Daniel's avatar
Daniel
1h

Every picture of him in a suit looks like he's desperately trying to avoid drowning in it, like the shirt collar is the waterline and he's aware that at any moment, without continued effort, he's going under.

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Hamilton & The Crew TEAM ALGAE's avatar
Hamilton & The Crew TEAM ALGAE
43m

OT: I was wondering who was going to figure out how to get to the overhead at the Workstation. Lewis figured it out first today. Clark Monster was watching him from below so now he knows it's possible to get up there I figure they will both be up there by tomorrow.

The short focal length lens makes Lewis look like a caracature of himself.

https://substackcdn.com/image/fetch/$s_!teZ-!,f_auto,q_auto:good,fl_progressive:steep/https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2Fmedia_upload%2Fcomment%2F7f19f614-4887-4166-8398-bbec02ca0959%2Fc6e66884-123d-4670-83ef-efddf9d02ee5.jpeg

Just after I took this pic, Lewis jumped down and landed on my gut scaring the tar out of me. Then he immediately went back up there and jumped down on me again for some reason.

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