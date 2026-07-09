Wonkette

Wonkette

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R. Riddle's avatar
R. Riddle
2h

"Also being Trump, who is so personally cheap that he probably still has the first dollar he ever made screwed to the floor somewhere..."

Objection. Nothing has been entered in evidence that Mr. Trump actually earned any money in his entire life. Inherited? Yes. Stolen? Certainly. Obtained as part of a fraud scheme? Nearly always. But never earned.

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Tom65's avatar
Tom65
2hEdited

There's no way in hell they were able to completely retrofit to AF1 standards in less than a year. My bet is the refit so far is just a paint job - superficial, as is everything else he does.

And he probably broke it already.

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