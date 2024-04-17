Kash Patel speaking with attendees at the 2022 AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Gage Skidmore

I often think we need to give ourselves more credit on the Left, especially in times where there is a great deal of strife between the various factions. One of the things that I would like to congratulate us all on is that, to my knowledge, no one is using their influence to sell any scammy-seeming supplements (or gold, or $59.99 Bibles, or really anything that isn’t just “merch”). I mean, sure, Gwyneth Paltrow does, but I’m gonna say she’s her own thing and not especially political anyway.

On the Right, however, it’s almost like there’s some kind of law that the second some douchenozzle gets a large enough audience, they start selling their own branded nootropic supplements and what have you — which is all the evidence one needs to know that these supplements, which are meant to increase cognitive function, likely do not work as intended.

So, it should come as no surprise whatsoever that Trump idiot Kash Patel is now shilling a $90 COVID vaccine detox supplement on Trump’s Truth Social!

Not only is this supplement, from a company called “Warrior Essentials” (how am I supposed to keep writing this if they keep killing me?), meant to “detox” those who took the vaccines, but those who have been in the vicinity of those of us who have. You know, because of how we are always shedding our spike proteins all over them.

I know. You’re thinking, “Boy, it seems like this product does three times the nothing that most other supplements do!” — and you are correct!

“Detoxing,” of course, is already nonsense in and of itself. You do not need to be detoxed with vitamin supplements because that is what your liver, kidneys and other organs are for. If there were “toxins” in your body that you could not flush out, you would die, because actual “toxins” are poisonous. Anyone who sells you a detox is selling you nonsense. Or, at best, a laxative.

Then you’ve got a detox that specifically targets the vaccine! How, you ask? Well, let’s take a look, shall we?

Apparently it requires not one, not two, but three bottles of nonsense supplements. The main supplement is Nocovidium™, which the website claims is …

The only health solution designed to detoxify the body by promoting autophagy using our patent pending 3-step approach. Provides optimal levels of Exogenous Polyamines to promote autophagy* Provides a proprietary blend of precursors, cofactors, activators, and synthesizers to help increase Endogenous Polyamine production* Formulated with real science to help inhibit Autophagic Dysregulation caused by spike proteins and other pathogens*

Wow! Those sure are a lot of very sciencey-sounding words! What’s in it?

Spermidine 3HCL, Resveratrol, Turmeric Extract , Berberine HCL, Green Tea Extract, Red Wine Extract, Grapeseed Extract, Dandelion Extract, L-Ornithine Hydrochloride, Black Pepper, Chronium Chloride, Magnesium Glycinate & carbonate, Sodium Selenite, Cholecalciferol, Zinc Sulfate, Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) prebiotic, Lactobacillus acidophilus, Bifido-bacterium lactis, Lactobacillus plantarum.

Now, I admit, I am not a scientist, but if I’m going to consume anything containing red wine and black pepper, I will be pouring it over some macaroni, please and thank you. Nothing in here is revolutionary and nothing in it is going to detox you from the vaccine or from those naughty spike proteins. How do I know this? Because, again, detoxing is not a thing. Even if it were a thing, it would not be remotely plausible for it to reverse the effects of a vaccine. Were that the case, we would have all done so by now because most of the ingredients can be found in food that we eat pretty regularly. Oh! And even if it were possible to reverse a vaccine through a detox, spike protein shedding is not a real thing either.

Now, you can buy the Nocovidium™ by itself, but you’re not going to get the full effect unless you buy the other two bottles. Next up is NattoRepair! Which “is an all-natural blend of proteolytic enzymes which may help break down proteins, including free-floating spike proteins, as well as the fibrin which makes up blood clots.”

Then, you take your Restoragene, which, according to the website, will “Help turn on good genes and turn off bad ones. Restoragene employs the first dietary ingredient identified to affect DNA gene expression through an epigenetic mechanism of action.”

What is this magic ingredient? It is Lunacell®, “A Plant Based Bioactive Polypeptide Complex,” which is listed on the ingredients list as “an extract derived from NON-GMO Soy and Pea Concentrates.” That, too, seems very plausible. Little known fact, the Crystal Gayle song “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue” was actually written about a very large bowl of edamame.

Now, to be fair, not all of the Trumpists in the responses are falling for this scam. Many are quite sure that drinking bleach or taking Ivermectin is the way to go. Others thought it was unnecessary because God actually specifically protected them from our blood.

God has told His prophets that those of His children that trust Him will no longer be affected by what was put in their blood. It is removed by Him. The death angel will soon appear. Those of us who trust in Him will be passed over. Psalm 91. A 1,000 May fall at your side and 10,000 at your right hand, but it shall not come near you. Only with your eyes shall you see the reward of the wicked.

One just took a moment to write a lovely poem about “spike protein shedding.”

SHEDDING IS REAL!

Every time I’m somewhere with poor ventilation I can ALWAYS tell when I have heavily China vaxed Idiots around.

I start to feel a bit ugh for 1-3 hrs.

It varies on how long I was there & how fast I can get virus free air .

At first I thought I was tripping.

SHEDDING IS DEFINITELY REAL!

Yes, because if shedding were a real concern with the COVID vaccine, which it’s not because it’s not a live-virus vaccine, that is exactly how it would affect people.

Again, I want us to take a moment and appreciate ourselves. Not only are we a better time at any given open mic night than the guy reading experimental poetry about non-existent vaccine shedding, not only are we not falling, en masse, for ridiculous conspiracy theories like this, but I really do think that if anyone remotely on our side tried to sell anything this obviously scammy, that we would drag them to hell and back again until they ceased and desisted. It’s a pretty low bar, sure, but I think there’s something to be said for that.

