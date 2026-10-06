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GiggleSnort's avatar
GiggleSnort
1h

There's a reason your health insurer is sending you reminders to get vaccinated. That is because the vaccine costs them, and you, way way less than you contracting a preventable disease that turns serious. You vaccinated also protects other people from picking up something from you. It's called public health.

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OhNoHereSheComes's avatar
OhNoHereSheComes
1h

That’s a really excellent, well thought-out and comprehensive curse right there. Well done! 🧙‍♀️

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