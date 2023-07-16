If there is anything I learned from watching Being There at a relatively young age, it is that some people like to watch — but no one should be in anyone’s bedroom without permission, and that includes Republicans.

Unfortunately, now that they have undone Roe v. Wade, Republicans are coming for your birth control. Clearly, they’ve, uh, got some kinks to work out.

In a very sexy (for a minute) and apt new political ad by the Progress Action Fund, a very attractive couple is getting it on in the privacy of their own bedroom, only to find a Republican politician sitting next to the bed telling them that they can’t use a condom — which is not very fun or sexy at all.

Via Ohio City Beat:



A steamy political ad that was used to campaign against the re-election of Ohio congressman Steve Chabot has been tweaked for the Issue 1 debate. In the ad, a man and woman are passionately kissing in bed, wearing only their underwear. "Do you have a condom?" the woman asks. He affirms that he does and opens the drawer of a nearby nightstand, reaching for the condom. Suddenly, a hand snatches away the rubber, causing the couple to yelp and cover up with a sheet. The camera cuts to a much older, white-haired man, who creepily says, "Sorry, you can't use those." "What are you talking about? Who are you?" the woman demands. "I'm your Republican Congressman. Now that we're in charge, we're banning birth control," he replies calmly. The woman is clearly confused and disgusted. "This is our decision, not yours! Get out of our bedroom!" she tells him. "I won the last election. I'm not going anywhere," he says matter-of-factly. "I'm just going to watch and make sure you don't do anything [dramatic pause] illegal."



It’s funny and silly, but it’s also not too far from the truth. While Republicans may not literally sit next to anyone’s bed and tell them what to do, they certainly want the ability to do that in the legislature. Frankly, if this were really accurate, it wouldn’t be just one Republican politician in the bedroom, but several, plus a few pundits for good measure.

