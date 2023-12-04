George Santos was expelled from the House of Representatives Friday, and he’s already plotting his revenge. He’s not even taking the rest of the year off to work on the followup to his Christmas classic “Love Actually.”

Santos declared his mission on his new, just-plain George Santos Xitter account: “My community service will be to clean up Congress of it’s [sic] corrupt frauds in a Bipartisan way. My road to redemption will be serving the American people!”

Like his fellow souvenir felony indictment collector Donald Trump, Santos started posting unhinged messages after midnight, vowing retribution against those he believes wronged him. He plans to use the same ethics complaint mechanism that led to his own downfall. He’s following in the path of most 1980s action movie villains.

First, he announced that Monday he’d file “an official complaint with the Office of congressional Ethics against Rep. Nicole Malliotakis,” one of the 105 Republicans who voted to expel him. Santos accused Malliotakis of using her position on the Ways and Means Committee for alleged insider trading.

“Before joining the committee the congresswoman didn’t have an active trading habit or a high volume stake,” he wrote. “The question is, what set of information is she trading with?”

No, the question is why should anyone believe a word George Santos says? If he tells you the sun will rise tomorrow, you should still ask for two forms of ID.

It doesn’t even make sense that someone who received a scathing ethics report more or less titled “YOU SUCK! GO AWAY!” can file their own ethics complaints. Obviously, ethics aren’t Santos’s strong point. He’s also legally able to show up on the House floor until the end of his term, despite his expulsion. It’s like firing a terrible employee but still letting them turn up for the team-building events and pizza Fridays. Congress is bizarre.

Santos, ever the class act, called Malliotakis a “dirty dishonorable swamp creature selling the American people down a river for her own benefit.” He then interrupted his Jesse Watters-style rant with tabloid gossip about Malliotakis’s sexual orientation.

“@NMalliotakis the difference between you and I is that I don’t live in denial, I’m a PROUD GAY man and I’m not afraid to say it.”

Santos isn’t afraid to say anything, but most of what comes out of his mouth are lies. This is why I don’t buy his threats to spill all the hot tea on his former colleagues. Santos was a known liar and scumbag before he set foot in the Capitol. Who would confide anything incriminating to someone who could be bribed with half a Snickers bar?

Nonetheless, sources insist that Santos will hold a big media event, where he’ll accuse his former colleagues of domestic violence, infidelity with other Republicans (so felony bad taste), substance abuse, and assorted financial crimes. It’s a full season of “Dynasty” but less plausible.

While we wait for his expose, Santos is filing multiple nuisance ethics complaints against random House members. Next up after Malliotakis is Rep. Mike Lawler, who Santos claims committed “questionable campaign finance violations.” (Santos himself is criminally charged in his own campaign finance fraud scheme.) Then there’s Rep. Nick LaLota, who Santos says had a no-show taxpayer-funded position at the Board of Elections while he was attending Hofstra Law School. This would’ve happened a while ago and probably isn’t something LaLota would brag about, especially to the new freshman House member with multiple aliases.

Finally, for now at least, Santos is going after Democratic Rep. Rob Menendez, the son of Senator from Egypt Bob Menendez.

He posted:

“While congressman Menedez has not been invoked by the diligent investigation of the DOJ into his father, there remains a question of what did he know and when did he know it, the complaint is to seek clarification from the freshman congressman on his involvement with his fathers overseas dealing over the years and any potential compensation he received. I think it’s a fair point to make sure we weed out the doubt surrounding Rep Menendez and his business associations with his father. I will leave it to the office of congressional ethics to investigate the material I’ll be submitting to them.”

Santos apparently spent the past year digging up alleged blackmail material on his colleagues. It’s not the best example of constituent services, but it’s definitely on brand.

