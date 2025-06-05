Last night, something came over Donald Trump, and it was probably gas. Also pain and frustration that people seem to be respecting his authority a little less each day, plus a feeling that his dreams of being dictator king of the world are slipping away.

So he got to making a flurry of stupid Hitler executive orders, we guess to make him feel better. Are they are all going to court for being facially illegal and unconstitutional? Of course!

Let’s briefly consider what Trump did to America without its consent last night.

Ooooweeeee, Let’s Ban Some Muslims And Other Dark-Skinned Folks!

Donald Trump, the guy who definitely could pick out countries besides Russia if you pointed at them on a globe, is trying the travel ban thing again.

Trump announced his new “Muslim and other dark-skinned people my white supremacist ass is scared of” ban in the Oval Office with crocodile tears for the victims of the antisemitic attack in Boulder, Colorado, which was committed by an Egyptian national, saying we have to stop things like that from happening. See what you notice about the list of countries on the new ban:

Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. Partial bans have also been placed on nationals from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

Is any of those Egypt? Nope. Did Stephen Miller just put his dick on a map of the world and use it like a ouija board, letting the ghost of Hitler guide it to places where the residents definitely aren’t white? Well it could have happened like that, but they also might have turned it into a pin-the-tail-on-the-donkey game for Old President Racist Pigtrash.

Responses from around the world came swiftly: “The truth is being in the United States is a big risk for anybody, not just for Venezuelans,” said Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, who also used the word “fascist.” Amnesty International called it “discriminatory, racist, and downright cruel.”

Then there was this:

Shawn VanDiver, president of the Afghan refugee advocacy group #AfghanEvac, referred to the ban as “political theater” and “a second Muslim Ban, dressed up in bureaucracy.” […] “To include Afghanistan — a nation whose people stood alongside American service members for 20 years — is a moral disgrace. It spits in the face of our allies, our veterans, and every value we claim to uphold,” #AfghanEvac’s VanDiver added.

Spitting in the face of veterans? Shitting on American values at home and abroad? Sounds like typical Donald Trump.

We recently wrote about how it’s going to become increasingly untenable for the World Cups or the Olympics to be held in the United States in 2026 and 2028. This only amplifies the need for people and nations to announce boycotts, to pressure those in power to move all American World Cup matches to free countries, and to probably cancel the Olympics altogether if a suitable replacement city can’t be found on the fly.

The AP explains some of the direct effects Trump’s latest pantshitting Hitler tantrum will have on the events. Iran is BIG soccer country, and it has qualified for the World Cup. But not just them:

Cuba, Haiti and Sudan are in contention. Sierra Leone might stay involved through multiple playoff games. Burundi, Equatorial Guinea and Libya have very outside shots.

Oh golly, that’s a lot of them. But don’t worry! Trump’s announcement has a clause in it to protect people he considers the exception to the rule, for instance players from those countries.

[T]he new policy makes exceptions for “any athlete or member of an athletic team, including coaches, persons performing a necessary support role, and immediate relatives, traveling for the World Cup, Olympics, or other major sporting event as determined by the secretary of state.”

Neat. Of course, the World Cup is a truly global event, but we guess if thousands of people want to come to the US to cheer their countrymen, and spend their money with Delta and American and United Airlines and stay in Hilton and Marriott properties — to list just a few obvious examples — we guess those corporations and those soccer fans are fuck out of luck.

Now multiply that by the Summer Olympics, which is kind of a big deal, though the AP does note that tourism for the Olympics is significantly lesser than it is for the World Cup.

Can’t imagine anything possibly going wrong.

But considering how the United States of Trump can’t guarantee safe passage or non-pigfuck-gestapo treatment to anyone in the world, especially not anybody who speaks anything besides redneck all caps comments section English, and considering how the US no longer deserves these events, they should be treated as international pariahs and, again, canceled.

Ban Harvard Some More!

Trump continues to be bizarrely obsessed with Harvard, which is strange, because there are thousands of colleges and universities he couldn’t get into if he had to take the SAT by himself.

But last night he HEREBY DEMANDED Harvard be removed from the student-visa program, “effectively prohibiting foreign nationals from attending the nation’s most prominent university.” It’s just his latest act of war against the university, which still won’t cave to the ranting, raving son of a bitch.

The Wall Street Journal explains:

Trump’s proclamation suspends foreign nationals from entering the U.S. to study through the student-visa program, effective Wednesday. It says the secretary of state will decide whether foreign nationals who are currently at Harvard should also have their visas revoked.

Read the full article for the details, but this is just another targeted assassination of something that makes America great by the coward Donald Trump. As we’ve discussed elsewhere, about 25 percent of Harvard’s student body is from abroad. How long until the United States isn’t a destination anymore for anyone?

And how will this go over for notable current foreign Harvard students like Princess Elisabeth, the 23-year-old future queen of Belgium, or Cleo Carney, first year economics student at Harvard and daughter of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney?

Or will Trump tell Marco Rubio to write a whites-only exception to his proclamation and Marco Rubio will obey because he wants Trump to keep treating him as a white man?

Investigate Joe Biden Some More!

One more kicker from Trump! An order to investigate Joe Biden and his mental decline and his aides, to see if they did a coverup! (Thanks Jake Tapper, you dumb, loathsome bitch!)

Because, you see, as Steve Benen explains at the Maddow Blog, Trump — who is in significant mental decline, which is obvious to anyone who has ever heard him speak — wants to invalidate Joe Biden’s presidency, and he especially wants to invalidate all the pardons Biden granted to people who Trump still really really really wants to target for retribution, like the froth-mouthed rabies Hitler he is.

Does Trump really believe Joe Biden is a robot clone? Oh, probably not, but he is fixated on Biden’s auto-pen, the way he gets fixated on things like Hannibal Lecter and people from “insane asylums” coming across the order. Yes, even though Trump signs things with auto-pen (J6 pardons, hello?) and even though, again, it is Trump whose mental faculties are obviously dissolving before our eyes in a vat of bathtub acid.

Trump’s order against Biden says, baselessly, that if Biden’s aides signed things with the auto-pen behind his back, then “that would constitute an unconstitutional wielding of the power of the Presidency, a circumstance that would have implications for the legality and validity of numerous executive actions undertaken in Biden’s name.”

Benen provides some context:

Just hours before Trump signed his new anti-Biden directives, [House Oversight Committee Chair James "SQUEAL LITTLE PIGGY SQUEAL! Comer] was quite candid during an appearance on Fox Business. “If these executive orders were just done and authorized by staff, and Joe Biden’s signature was forged on the autopen as some would believe, then I think the Trump administration is gonna have a pretty good standing in court to get rid of a lot of these executive orders,” the Kentucky Republican told viewers. Similarly, the Justice Department’s Ed Martin, the Trump-appointed pardon attorney, declared this week that he’s investigating Biden’s clemency actions, which followed the incumbent president’s recent statement that he’s voiding at least some of Biden’s pardons because, according to Trump’s conspiracy theory, Biden wasn’t competent enough to sign or even understand them.

Ayup. That’s their ballgame.

It’s a dumbfuck ballgame, and we imagine the courts will smack the shit out of these losers and call them names even more, but that’s their ballgame.

Speaking of Trump losing in the courts, this tweet from last night provides details about everything else that was going on while Trump was up on the toilet making decrees:

Yep, this attempted dictatorship is officially off the rails. What an absolute fucking loser.

