Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crip Dyke's avatar
Crip Dyke
29m

I assume that people have already raised below the Trump tweet that the gov't must cancel all contracts with Musk and the Musk reply that Trump is in the Epstein files, and that's the reason they haven't been released?

Because good gravy, this is a helluva show.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
Trux Mint In Box's avatar
Trux Mint In Box
43m

Oh. THATS why Tesla stock dropped.

“Trump Threatens to Cut Elon Musk’s Government Contracts as Feud Escalates”

Trump throws so many people under the bus the White House might as well be a Greyhound Station

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
252 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture