Grizzled grifter Kirk Cameron

Remember how former-teen-star-cum-Christian-evangelist-and-professional-grievance-haver Kirk Cameron was pitching an absolute fit about being BANNED FROM THE LIBRARY? (Not to be confused with the time he was complaining about Scholastic books fairs being TOO WOKE!)

Well, surprise, surprise, that was a lie, and Kirk has announced for the occasion of Pride month that he’s planning to hold a second national anti-LGBTQ Library Day in August, in the public libraries he’d claimed he was so CENSORBANNED FROM.

Kirk is big mad about Pride Month, and wants children to know that pride is a terrible thing to have. Unless you’re loud and proud about being a proselytizing Christian who thinks Smithers and Patty should get back in the closet with great vergogna and churn out some Rods and Todds, and doing anything less would be violating Kirk Cameron’s rights.

“What we want to shed light on is that pride is not the answer. Pride is dangerous. Love is the answer — which is embracing humility and kindness, faith, hope and self-control. And that’s what we’re going to do on August 24th this summer.”

Also unshocking, it’s all a big grift. Kirk wants suckers, er, concerned very fine Christian citizens, to sponsor a story hour, which requires buying a $175 “kit” of his publishing company’s “Pro-God, pro-America” children’s books, Statue of Liberty stickers, hand-held American flags, bookmarks, and Bible verses from his company, Brave Books, to participate.

Kirk has been known to paraphrase Hitler, and his white-supremacist dog whistles might as well be bullhorns:

As Bibles are literally being removed from schools and libraries — and as Christianity, and faith, and the Ten Commandments are being taken out of schools and replaced with toxic ideas like transgenderism, [critical race theory], and the 1619 Project, I'm looking to fight back," he told Fox News. "It's no coincidence that we're seeing these dangerous and toxic ideas such as gender theory and CRT and these kinds of things targeted toward our kids. Drag queen story hour and all of that — it's not a mistake that this is going after the children because everyone understands that whoever controls the textbooks controls the future."

Lying is a sin, Kirk! Bibles have never been banned from public libraries. A quick search for “the Bible” in the deep-blue Maryland public library system brings up more than 14,000 results. Bible sparknotes, Bible audio, Bible commentary, the King James, New World, Greek, Latin vulgate, Aramaic, even “The Beer Bible.”

And Kirk was never banned from any libraries, his fit-pitching is because the public libraries won’t sponsor and publicly endorse his events to help him shill his books, even when those libraries have drag queen story hours instead, wah wah.

Libraries have drag queen story hours because parents want drag queen story hours. The kids aren’t driving themselves. And library-going-parents in, say, Scarsdale, are not interested in a program with Kirk Cameron, even if sponsoring a religious revival was not a violation of that whole church/state thing. Kirk’s not an award-winning author, and anyone who remembers him in “Growing Pains” is old enough to be past menopause. Kirk was always able to reserve a room at the library, all along, which is how he has been appearing at libraries in the first place.

Scarsdale Public Library made with the receipts of Kirk’s bullshit: He emailed a request for a story hour, and they sent him a link to fill out the application for a library program. He didn’t submit the form, though, and instead his PR company emailed the library, “We would love to schedule a story hour for Mr. Cameron's book where we read As You Grow and speak to families about following the wisdom of the Bible, as well as discussing the harmful effects of woke ideologies, specifically CRT and the transgender agenda.”

The library replied, “Thank you for thinking of us, but we are not interested in this program.” The library told the PR company they were welcome to reserve a meeting space, but Kirk and his PR company didn’t bother filling out that form either, and instead immediately went crying to right-wing media that they had been BANNED in what he called an EVIL PLOT.

Kirk’s books are hardly Newbery or Caldecott material, and thousands of quality books still don’t get their own special sponsored library event, much less ones that are like 400,000th on the children’s bestsellers list. Why should Kirk and his company Brave Books’ books get any special treatment?

Maybe Kirk should read his publishing company Brave Books’ “anti-CRT” children’s work More Than Spots and Stripes, which according to a reviewer is “the story of a cheetah with stripes who is told all spotted cheetahs cheat, so she believes it at first. Then realizes she was lied to only so others could take advantage of the distraction.”

“For the rest of the week, the school was split. The spotted students stopped practicing to yell that the Stripes made racing unfair. The striped cheetah students stopped practicing to yell that the Spots were crybabies. Only the older, more famous cheetahs continued to prepare for the big race.”

Other Brave Books authors and titles that are not quite Robert McClosky-level:

Elephants Are Not Birds, by Ashley St. Clair, who was kicked out of Turning Point USA for hanging out with Nick Fuentes and Jacob Wohl. Summary, elephant “Kevin he learns that even though he can sing, he is not a bird, even if Culture insists that he is.”

The Island of Free Ice Cream, by Jack Posobiec. Free things are always too good to be true!

Happy No Snakes Day, by Bud Light hater Riley Gaines, do we detect phallic symbolism? It “follows the journey of Rebel and the rest of team BRAVE as they learn what it means to stand for truth. The team has to decide whether to save themselves or warn their friends about incoming danger.”

The Princess and the Pup, by Kimberly Guilfoyle. It comes with a Joe Biden chew toy, way to teach love, kindness, and humility!

The Bear Essentials of Fatherhood, by Kevin Sorbo. Moms are moms, and dads are yoked bears who go around shirtless even at the doctor’s office.

“A father loves and cares for you when times are tough.”

Also,

Paws Off My Cannon, by former NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch

The Night the Snow Monster Attacked, by General Michael Flynn

The Never-Give-Up Pup! By Lara Trump

Amazing. We’re not even making these up!

Brave Books is hoping Fox-watching Meemaws and Peepaws will sign up for a subscription program for their $23 paperbacks, with the enticement of a free book. That sure sounds like the free ice cream Jack Posobiec was warning the children about! And it is! The company’s own website is littered with a complaints from people who were unable to cancel or get refunds, didn’t get books but were charged anyway, and were unable to reach anyone on the telephone to stop the charges!

But all hail free speech and the free market! Well, good luck, Kirk. At least maybe it’ll get some Fox watchers off the couch and into a library for an hour.

