Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

Harry sez I ain’t coming outta this box till tomorrow.

Some orange weirdo crazy dude is being extra crazy.

Stick treats through this hole please. Cat wisdom.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-239650240?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
1hEdited

So if I’m reading the tea leaves correctly and the brass is telling Trump to get bent over making them complicit in nuclear genocide, today will mark a major leap forward toward his inevitable narcissistic collapse. He already can’t handle the Iranians not following his script, but the military he considers his private army defying his wishes is gonna royally fuck his shit up.

He may even lose his powers of speech so we’ll finally get some quiet around here.

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