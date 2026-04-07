Wonkette

Wonkette

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Fool's avatar
Fool
2h

> "A whole civilization will die tonight"

It is us. It is the US and A. Our humanity, our civilization, our moral standing, all gone. We don't even have to wait for tonight.

(I keep reposting this, sorry about that, chief)

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Decarceration's avatar
Decarceration
2h

They need to call this ETHNIC CLEANSING. The President is promising ETHNIC CLEANSING. He's celebrating ETHNIC CLEANSING. And this because he BROKE THE LAW by not releasing HUNDREDS OF PAGES of documents that most likely implicate him and his friends in the RAPE OF CHILDREN. If anyone tries to spin this otherwise, you should spit in their face. We're talking about ETHNIC CLEANSING.

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