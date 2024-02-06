You have to hand it to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who over the weekend found herself banned from the Oglala Sioux’s Pine Ridge Reservation for the second time in five years. She has now been banished from more Native land than the 7th Cavalry.

Noem earned her latest banishment thanks to a speech she gave to the South Dakota Legislature last week. In it, the governor promised to send more murder wire and National Guard units to Texas to help fight what she termed an “invasion” of migrants, presumably before the poor exhausted souls can straggle a thousand miles up the spine of America to Sioux Falls and give drugs and possibly well-seasoned food to Kristi Noem’s grandchildren.

Kristi Noem will fight them in the streets, and the battle cry “Remember the Corn Palace!” shall echo down unto the generations.

At least one person in South Dakota did not appreciate Noem’s glib demagoguery. That person was Frank Star Comes Out, which is in fact his extremely cool name and not the title of a YA novel about a teenager coming to terms with his sexuality. (We checked.)

Star Comes Out is the president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, and he was infuriated by the naked xenophobia and obvious cry for Donald Trump’s attention as his search for a vice presidential candidate ramps up. So he penned a letter to Noem informing her that starting immediately, she is persona non grata on his tribe’s land.

In his letter, Star Comes Out noted that since the Oglala Sioux Tribe is a sovereign nation, it is a protectorate of the United States, not the state of South Dakota. So if there is an “invasion” from which the Sioux need protection, it is the US government that provides it. And also, this isn’t an invasion, stop calling it that:

Thirdly, Governor Noem’s use of the term “invasion” as a justification to send S.D. National Guard troops to Texas under the Compact Clause is misplaced because: “Only entry plus enmity constitutes an invasion. The unlawful entry of people into the United States cannot be construed as an invasion.”

It’s hard to be clearer than that. Now, if the migrants were armed and marching in ordered ranks, backed up by warplanes and tanks and chanting, “We’re coming to take South Dakota and make you, Kristi Noem, wear some clothing with some goddamn color in it,” then she might have a case.

BEFORE!

Star Comes Out went on to counter a few more of Noem’s statements from her speech. Then:

I believe that many of the people coming to the southern border of the United States in search of jobs and a better life are Indian people from such places as El Salvador, Guatemala, and Mexico and don’t deserve to be dehumanized and mistreated by Governor Abbott and his cohorts. They don’t need to be put in cages, separated from their children … or be cut up by razor wire furnished by, of all places, South Dakota.

He added,

Due to the safety of the Oyate, effective immediately, you are hereby Banished from the homelands of the Oglala Sioux Tribe!

In other words, there is danger to the Oglala’s lands, and it sure isn’t the desperate swell of humanity trying to get into this country, it’s the Kristi Noems who are trying to keep them out.

This is the second time in five years the Oglala have told Noem to stay off their lands. The first time was a dispute over some laws Noem got the Legislature to rush through banning large protests of the Keystone XL pipeline. The state eventually backed down under threat of a lawsuit from the ACLU, and Noem was unbanned.

Share this post! Share

In response to Star Comes Out, Noem put out a statement saying she respected Star Comes Out and loves the Oglala and was only speaking the truth about the Messicans blah blah blah jerkoff motion jerkoff motion. She’s got a new entry for her bigot CV, she’s all good with it.

[Washington Post / Dakota News Now]

Your donations will go to the Native Americans who run the nearby casino.

Care to donate once?