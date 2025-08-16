Wonkette

ziggywiggy
6h

We just had the most fucking awesome Wonkmeet. It was a hell of a good party. https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-146141992?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

14 replies
Matthew Hooper
3hEdited

So I saw a really wild cocktail on Instagram from a bartender I like. She never does research on where a recipe comes from, but the drink - a "Kanar Sazerac" - intrigued the hell out of me. Split Fernet-Branca and cognac base, with a lot of bitters and a touch of syrup. I got the ingredients and started researching the drink.

It's a g*****m Star Trek cocktail. Specifically, it's a Cardassian drink. I feel like I've been pranked. I will, however, make it and report back shortly.

EDIT: First sip: ...I don't hate it?

Third sip: No, I take it back, I hate it. I regret dirtying a glass for this. Let the record show that, when it comes to Sazeracs, Fernet-Branca is not a substitute for absinthe.

9 replies
1121 more comments...

