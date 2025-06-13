squealing pigfuck James Comer

A few months back, in the very beginning of the new Trump reign of terror, we wrote a post that’s just really aged well, an exhortation to Democrats to Treat All Republicans As Nazi Collaborators Until Further Notice, By Which We Mean Forever. (That’s the headline, we didn’t come down with a sudden case of Donald Trump’s dementia illiterate randomly capitalizing words syndrome.)

Since then, the results have been, ahem, mixed. There are bright shining moments of resistance and rebellion and talking shit right to power’s face. And then there are moments where a bunch of Democrats vote to confirm Marco Rubio because he’s their buddy or Cory Booker votes to confirm Jared Kushner’s criminal dad or 75 OF THEM VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION THIS VERY WEEK TO SAY THANK YOU TO ICE FOR ALL THEIR HARD WORK.

To be fair, it was a Republican poison pill resolution, which also condemned antisemitism and the Boulder attack.

But to be fair to that, every one of those Democrats is capable of going on Insta Live and TikTok — where the virality happens! — and saying “So listen to what these child-stealing piss Nazi Republicans just did, they wrote a resolution that says we condemn antisemitism and the Boulder attacks AND we love ICE so much and want to marry them and get pregnant with their little ICE babies. And you know what? I didn’t vote for it because fuck ICE.”

Messaging, Democrats! It doesn’t come from focus groups! Or from up your asses!

Among other things, the events of this week have included 1), the indictment of a Democratic congresswoman, LaMonica McIver, on clownfuckingly bullshit charges of trying to do her congressional ICE oversight job while being a Black Democrat — oh, is it more legit than that, Alina Habba, or are we just faking smart again? — and also 2), yesterday’s incident, where Kristi Noem’s pig thug feds attacked, manhandled, tackled and cuffed UNITED STATES SENATOR Alex Padilla for trying to ask a question.

We wish we were confident that in light of those two attacks on their own colleagues Democrats would at last 100 percent rise to the occasion of understanding that the crisis is existential, that the United States really is in the process of falling, the midterms aren’t going to save you, the MAGA Nazi terrorists are currently winning, therefore holy fucking shit for God’s sake start treating every Republican in every situation like one of Bin Laden’s 19 hijackers, as opposed to a possible future friend.

Stop with the strongly worded letters. Stop with the constant milquetoast pivots to folksy canned statements about whether what Trump is doing is putting the eggs on the kitchen table.

And fucking meet the moment, like Gavin Newsom is currently doing.

In case they need some inspiration, here is how a few Republicans have reacted to the Padilla assault.

We’ll start with this little moment during a hearing in the House Oversight Committee yesterday, where Republicans had hauled Democratic governors to shame them for not being willing to cooperate fully with Stupid Hitler’s final solutions for everyone who speaks Spanish.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Stupid Hitler’s most enthusiastic mouthbreathers, demanded from New York Governor Kathy Hochul, “You stated that you're a proud registered Democrat?” And Hochul responded, “Yes. Is that illegal now, too, in your country?” Oh, you have to watch it, it was so good.

But what we really want you to see is the barely contained rage underneath the vile, satanic redneck laugh that came out of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s shit mouth.

Here’s what happened literally just before that, though. This insane drawn-out back-and-forth between Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost and pigfuck committee chair James Comer (R-Hunter Biden’s Penis).

Comer lost his absolute rootin’-tootin’ hog-wrasslin’ chicken-fuckin’ MIND because Frost wanted to subpoena ICE Nazi Barbie Kristi Noem for the assault on Padilla. (Which is on video, remember! We know exactly what happened!)

Listen to piggy piggy SQUEAL SQUEAL SQUEAL! Listen to him slur and drawl out “Shut up! Shut up! Just shut up!” and “No! No!” while Greene whines “Democrats can’t follow the rules!” and “We’re in charge! Not your side!”

Greene pointed her stubby finger and accused Frost of being “a former Antifa member,” because she’s so abjectly stupid she believes her own dumbass conspiracy theory about “Antifa” being a “thing” you can be a “member” of.

“Yeah! You!” she said when Frost was like heeeeengh?

Then she asked her genius question of Hochul, and Hochul made her look as stupid as she’s ever looked.

Greene has also now called for Padilla to be charged, for getting assaulted by Kristi Noem’s Gestapo thugs.

So that’s one way Republicans have responded.

And then of course there was Speaker of the House Mike Johnson who, doing his best impression of a Republican Daddy who deserves fatherly respect — LOL — suggested that the Senate should censure Padilla for “charging” Kristi Noem. Johnson lies as readily as Satan, so it should be no surprise he’s telling lies like that, when we can all watch the video and see Noem’s Gestapo thugs assault Padilla.

Nazi ICE Barbie has of course been flat-out lying about the incident since it happened, even though it’s on video. Saying Padilla didn’t identify himself, that he lunged at her.

Video! Did we mention?

Laura Ingraham is on Fox News scoffing that it was a “choreographed stunt” by Padilla.

Media Matters has a whole roundup of the different angles MAGA Nazi Republicans are taking here, but guess what, Democrats who are still cowardly? Not a one of them is shame. (Yes, yes, fine, Susan Collins is concerned and Lisa Murkowski seems genuinely distressed by it. We’ll see if it turns into action, or if Murkowski would like to take this opportunity to finally leave the Republican Party. But other than that.)

The rest of MAGA Nazi Republican-dom and its media allies are just cumming themselves and lying, cumming themselves and lying, licking Donald Trump’s boots, fondling his nutsack, cumming themselves and lying.

A Democratic congresswoman indicted by Donald Trump’s Melania Double US attorney in New Jersey.

A Democratic senator assaulted by Kristi Noem’s fed thugs.

Is this the week 100 percent of them get it? (Or 100 percent with a remainder of Maine’s Jared Golden, who’s always keen to tickle some fascist taint, so we don’t count him?)

God, we hope so.

You know, unless there’s some Trump nominee a bunch of them feel they absolutely must support next week, for kitchen table collegiality purposes or something.

