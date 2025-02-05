Last night, while Democrats were screaming in front of the Treasury Department over the terrorist attack Donald Trump and Elon Musk are currently waging against America, Pam Bondi was confirmed as the next attorney general by a vote of 54 to 46. We notice that margin because as recently as about five minutes ago, Donald Trump’s “less controversial” nominees — though they’re all Nazis and/or morons and/or sexual abusers and/or For News hosts — were often picking up a number of Democratic votes.

It’s that dumbass Senate “comity” and “bipartisanship” and “collegiality” thing that nobody cares about except for senators and Senate staffers and probably the chairhumpers on “Morning Joe,” we don’t fucking know.

Of course, when there’s a totalitarian coup going, one might think it’s a good time to put a pause (indefinitely, and also permanently and forever) on “comity” and “bipartisanship” and “collegiality.” One might think.

And on that Bondi vote, the Democrats all jumped together, with a remainder of John Fetterman, who we guess won’t be participating in saving the Republic.

Democratic Senator Brian Schatz is putting a hold on all Trump’s State Department nominees, to make it as difficult as possible to get them through, as long as Trump’s and Musk’s 9/11 on USAID continues.

Senators are planning to make confirming Project 2025 Trump Nazi Russ Vought to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) as painful as possible, throwing up every procedural hurdle to screech business in the Senate to a halt for as long as they have the legal means to do so.

Senator Chris Murphy, who has been on the correct page on the crisis we face since the beginning, said last week that “I’m not voting for a single nominee while this crisis over federal spending persists, and I don’t think we should proceed to any legislation until Republicans stand up and start helping us protect democracy.” He also said, “I do not think that we will be able to convince people that this is a serious, grave moment if we are helping them populate a deeply corrupt government and helping them pass legislation here.”

These are all the correct responses, and should be only the very beginning of a new policy of treating every Republican — every elected official, every unelected official, every voter honestly, but that’s another post — as a Nazi collaborator, until further notice, by which we mean forever. And if they don’t like it, they should take their mouths off Trump’s and Musk’s dicks long enough to tell us why. And if any Democrat doesn’t like that, that last sentence was for you too.

Here are some things Republicans are saying about Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s violent coup against the United States, lest anybody get their #Resistance hopes up that there might be one good Republican left.

On Sunday night, as Elon Musk’s hijacked planes were all hitting their intended targets and no group of patriots was yet shouting “Let’s roll” and stopping it, he had time to hop on a Twitter space with Republican Senators Joni Ernst and Mike Lee, plus Vivek Ramaswamy, who has fucked off back to Ohio to fantasize about becoming governor. During that event, Elon said, “If it's not possible now, it'll never be possible” to do what he’s doing. “This is our shot. This is the best hand of cards we're ever going to have.”

Ernst’s response? “Now or never.” Senator Nazi McBreadbags — who recently canceled out all the work she’s ever done to fight sexual assault in the military, and also canceled out any claim she ever had to caring about the military, by shepherding the confirmation of Pete Hegseth, who’s been credibly accused of rape and otherwise abusing women and so much more! — also went on Fox News to say that “The Democrats need to get used to this” and “Get used to disruption” and also some weird babbling about how the American people don’t care how fast shrimp can run on treadmills. (It’s that thing Republicans do where they find something in a scientific study that sounds funny by itself, especially to the livestock-humping inbreds who make up the MAGA base, to demonstrate “fraud and abuse.”)

Treat all Republicans as Nazi collaborators until further notice, by which we mean forever.

Republican Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana, who sounds like if Foghorn Leghorn and the pedophile from “The Family Guy” made a love baby and somebody dropped it on its head, had similar thoughts. “To my friends who are upset, I will say with respect, call somebody who cares,” he said on Fox News. “You better get used to this. It's USAID today, it's going to be the Department of Education tomorrow.”

He also said:

“Some of the tofu-eating ‘wokerati’ at the USAID are screaming like they're part of a prison riot, because they don't want us reviewing their spending, but that's all Mr. Musk is doing, and he's finding some pretty interesting stuff.”

Treat all Republicans as Nazi collaborators until further notice, by which we mean forever.

(By the way, in that same interview, Kennedy said, “Let me try to put all this in context for you. I like omelets, I mean, I really like omelets, I could eat an omelet at every meal. I like omelets better than sex ... Not really, but you get the point, I like omelets. You can't make an omelet without breaking some eggs.” Don’t want to know what has to get broken for John Kennedy to make sex.)

On TV as we wrote this, we heard Senator Josh Hawley say, “He’s basically doing an audit!” and say he expects Elon will bring him a full report when it’s all over.

We also saw coward and bastard Senator Thom Tillis say that Elon is “throwin’ out big ideas!” and that if people really think all Elon’s ideas are going to happen, they don’t know nothin’ about how Congress works. Elsewhere, Tillis admitted that what Elon is doing “runs afoul of the Constitution in the strictest sense” — the strictest sense! — but “no one should bellyache about that.” (John Kennedy does not even think it’s unconstitutional.)

Treat all Republicans as Nazi collaborators until further notice, by which we mean forever.

Senator Rick Scott: “He’s doing exactly what he should be doing.”

Senator Bill Hagerty: “The actions that have been taken with USAID are long overdue.”

Senator Roger Wicker isn’t totally in love with how Elon Musk crashed one of his exploding shitrockets into USAID, and definitely thinks we need to have an organization like that to counter the Chinese, but aw shucks, “Things are moving very fast.”

Susan Collins is concerned but when has that ever stopped her from defending fascism or, say, confirming Russia’s girlfriend Tulsi Gabbard as director of National Intelligence?

Treat all Republicans as Nazi collaborators until further notice, by which we mean forever.

Just this morning, Democrats in the House Oversight Committee tried to subpoena Elon Musk. (You know, because that’s sort of the definition of oversight.) Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost describes what happened:

They ran into the room to stop the committee from calling a vote to subpoena Elon Musk and ask him under oath just what the fuck he thinks he is doing.

Of course, that committee is chaired by pigfuck honey farmer MAGA bootlicker James Comer. So that’s exactly what we would have expected.

Treat all Republicans as Nazi collaborators until further notice, by which we mean forever.

Now, to be clear, this is a message mostly intended for Democratic lawmakers, trying to break them of any remaining fantasies that the Republicans on the other side of the aisle are their “colleagues” as opposed to simple sworn enemies.

Voters who are represented by the Nazis might wonder if they should still bother calling their reps and senators and yelling at them. Of course you should. Not doing so is the definition of obeying in advance, allowing these human urinals to believe they can just get away with cosigning anything Baffled King Trump and President Elon HEREBY ORDER, without any pushback from the people who live in their districts and states.

No, people should be bothering them more. Be as obnoxious as you possibly can. None of them know it, but they literally fucking work for you.

You might tell them on the phone that you don’t like being represented by a Nazi collaborator.

Because that’s how we’re treating Republicans until further notice, by which we mean forever.

