For three days in a row, abortion rights protestors have marched in Los Angeles, protesting the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade . During the march on Saturday, LAPD officers decided to confront the nonviolent, peaceful protesters, and video appears to show them beating the absolute shit out of them.

In the first video below, groups of power-mad officers are seen attacking the protestors with billy clubs, many of them women about half their size, in a manner disturbingly reminiscent of the "Singing In the Rain" scene from A Clockwork Orange .

In the second video below, they knock the absolute shit out of Jodie Sweetin, best known for playing Stephanie Tanner on "Full House" -- notably the least annoying Tanner sibling in both fiction and reality.

“It pained me to see @JodieSweetin thrown to the ground by members of the LAPD as she was trying to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from the freeway…SMH @LAPDHQ what are y’all doing?” — Mike Ade (@Mike Ade) 1656203021

Sweetin was trying to lead the marchers away from the freeway when a group of four or five officers came at her and violently threw her back down to the street.

"I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court," Sweetin said in a statement shared by her publicist, confirming that she is the woman seen in the video.

"Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free," she said.

We are also not free until people are able to protest a Supreme Court decision without police officers beating the crap out of them. The fact that the police felt they had to resort to violence in this situation is beyond absurd. No one needed to get beaten with a billy club or flung across a street in order for them to achieve whatever it was they were trying to achieve.

In honor of Ms. Sweetin's badassery, we leave you with this classic TV moment, even though if you are any kind of millennial you proooobably know the whole dance by heart anyway.

