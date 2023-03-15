Back during the financial crisis of 2008, there was a myth in wingnut world that the crash was caused by a law called the Community Reinvestment Act, which, according to the Republican lore at the time, FORCED innocent banks into making risky loans to unqualified people, AGAINST THEIR BETTER JUDGMENT, and now look what happened, Obama, NOW LOOK WHAT HAPPENED, OBAMA, THANKS OBAMA.

It was an insidiously racist lie, a way for people like Rush Limbaugh (who was not a dead rotting carcass at the time) to blame a crisis caused entirely by rich white men on poor Black people. You know, like Republicans do.

But looking back on those heady days, we have to acknowledge that at least the lie had moving parts. At least they bothered in their bullshit to construct a myth around a specific law. At least they had a narrative of some sort, albeit a vile and racist and ultimately stupid one.

Witness the deterioration and decomposition of the Republican brain over the course of the last 15 years, and that is how you get to * FAAAAAAAAAAAAAART* IT WAS THE WOKE BANKS WHAT DID IT!

YESTERDAY! Do Banks Fail Because They're Too Nice To Gays? Is That How The Financial System Works?

Larry Kudlow, the rightwing economic idiot who was so stupid he got to run Donald Trump's White House Economic Council, has never been particularly good at this. He's not a guy you'd ask if you were confused about a financial instrument or trend or forecast. Might as well ask Lauren Boebert. But still, he markets himself as an economics guy . You'd hope he'd have something of value to say.

Nah. Instead we have:

None — (@)

LORD KNOWS WHAT WOKE ROMPINGS WENT ON IN THE BANKS! THE HEAD OF THE SAN FRANCISCO FED IS A KNOWN WOKE ROMPER!

He starts by making it sound like he's talking about real finance stuff. "Asset-liability mismatch" and whatnot. And he immediately runs the car off the road into "Lord knows what other leftwing romping was going on in these woke banks!" And Mary Daly? She is "quite a wokester!"

Then he blamed the bank failure on the Biden administration causing inflation, which would seem to negate his earlier argument that it was caused by a woke romping festival at the bank. (Probably held on Lesbian Visibility Day, if we had to reckon.)

This is what passes for "economic analysis" on Fox Business , where they talk about business. Because who is a crank? Larry Kudlow is not a crank!

In this video, Kudlow says Mary Daly at the San Francisco Fed is the "leading woke." Also "she's a climate person." This was in response to babblings from Andrew Puzder, the Trump Labor secretary pick and fast food CEO who was too awful/garbage/stupid for Republican senators to confirm and had to withdraw his nomination.

None — (@)

And in this video , Kudlow says the head of the FDIC is also a woke and has a woke board.

None — (@)

At the end of that thread, Baragona shares a good article Media Matters put together about what this obsessive repeating of a meaningless word Republicans can't even define says about their inability to even talk about policy anymore. It's just not a thing they do. They're abjectly stupid people trying to appeal to even stupider people.

Policy? Governing? Knowing things? All have a well-known liberal bias and we are pretty sure that's woke.

As we said at the top, this is how much the Republican brain has deteriorated. This is what happens to brains when they're not used on a regular basis.

Bless their hearts.

