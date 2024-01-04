The Republican presidential primaries are just two weeks away, but party leaders are already pledging their loyalty to eventual nominee Donald Trump. It’s as if they don’t listen to the very smart pundits who insist “Haleymentum” is a thing.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik are already in a permanent kneeling position to Trump. Tuesday, Majority Leader Steve Scalise joined them, followed on Wednesday by Majority Whip Tom Emmer, who sounded thoroughly whipped himself in his statement endorsing the insurrectionist in chief.

“Democrats have made clear they will use every tool in their arsenal to try to keep Joe Biden and his failed policies in power. We cannot let them,” Emmer said. “It’s time for Republicans to unite behind our party’s clear frontrunner, which is why I’m proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President.”

No one with an ounce of pride or self-respect would say they are “proud” to support an unhinged psychopath who’s currently charged with 91 felony counts across four different jurisdictions.

Emmer, as you might recall, was briefly a contestant on the House Republican Supermarket Speakerstakes competition back in October. He was the only one who didn’t actively participate in Trump’s coup so that made him persona non MAGA. Trump publicly denounced Emmer as “totally out-of-touch with Republican Voters” and a “Globalist RINO” who “never respected the Power of a Trump Endorsement.” He also personally called House members to dissuade them from supporting Emmer, which is striking because while Trump is very petty he’s also incredibly lazy. Minutes before Emmer withdrew his bid for speaker, Trump boasted “He’s done. It’s over. I killed him.”

Zombie Emmer now roams the Capitol and is fully on board with a second Trump administration or what historians will call the final US presidential administration. Emmer apparently lacks the spine for a defiant “from Hell’s heart I stab at thee!” endorsement of one of Trump’s primary opponents.

Nikki Haley has only one endorsement from a current member of Congress — Rep. Ralph Norman from South Carolina. That’s it from both chambers. You’d think she was some kooky self-help guru but the woman’s a former governor! Ron DeSantis, who actually served in the House, has a whopping five endorsements from current representatives. Compared to how endorsements broke down in 2016, it’s clear that 2024 is operating as if Trump is running as the incumbent.

Olivia Beavers at Politico writes that “Trump’s support in the Senate stands in stark contrast” to the House since he “still has a frosty relationship with GOP leader Mitch McConnell.” This idea that Republican senators keep Trump at distance (and not just because of his alleged body odor) is common in political media but not borne out by facts. McConnell actively protected Trump from any true accountability for January 6, and it’s not as if any senators are rallying behind a Trump alternative in the primary. Most remain pathetically silent, while others claim the primary is a complete waste of time.

Unrepentant and unpunished insurrectionist Josh Hawley said last November: “No offense to anybody else who’s running, but I just said I don’t think the primary is a real contest. I think [Trump’s] going to be the nominee, and I will absolutely support him against the current president.”

Trump is a rapist. I can legally type those words. Even in 2016, when Trump was running away with the primary, Republicans would still make desperate, eleventh-hour endorsements of whoever was left. That’s why Ted Cruz wasn’t the only senator who endorsed Ted Cruz’s presidential campaign.

This time, there’s no resistance. Former House Speaker Paul Ryan recently said that Donald Trump was the “two-word answer” to everything that’s wrong with the Republican Party. No, they could’ve cut him loose long ago. He’s what Republicans want, and voters should hold them accountable for that choice.

