Laura Ingraham knows.

She’s spent the last few days, as far as we can see, traipsing around behind President McDiapers, standing downwind of his various emanations, witnessing him up close. She knows.

He put her on his Dear Leader Kennedy Center board, presumably due to her long history as a ballerina concert violinist lady he sees on TV who comforts him with her racism and blonde hair, so she sat at the Kennedy Center board meeting with him, where he yipped and yapped and babbled and blubbered about bringing the venue back to the golden age of however the world was in 1989, when his brain ceased being able to process new information. (What about CATS? It’s about cats! You’ll love it! And Phantom! It’s about a phantom!)

Then she got to see him waddle up into the balcony so he could pretend he is a pretty lady like Evita!

Oh boy, he sure does love Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Laura Ingraham knows.

And last night, she hosted Trump for an absolutely batshit interview, where he went on an absolute dry-drunk bender about Canada, and she tried and tried and tried to keep him on course, to reset his brain, to remind him that Canada is our friend, to remind him there are greater threats in the world.

To no avail.

The Bulwark’s Tim Miller did a rapid response thingy to the interview last night, so you can watch along with that. Below we’ll tell you highlights:

Trump said “Canada was meant to be the 51st state, because we subsidize Canada by $200 million a year. We don’t need their cars. We don’t need their lumber. We gotta loooootta lumber!” (He said it like a used car salesman from the outer boroughs. We gotta lotta lumber!)

He said that he had just freed up the lumber, last week, so that you can now cut a tree down in the United States without “being given the death penalty.”

What?

Ingraham let him babble, then finally, incredulously, said, “You’re tougher with Canada than you are with some of our biggest adversaries! Why?”

“Because it’s meant to be our 51st state.”

“OK, but we need their territory, they have territorial advantage. We’re not going to let them get close to China, right?”

She was trying.

He was too angry at that point, too far off on his bender.

“One of the nastiest countries to deal with is Canada,” he sneered, probably because they refuse to lick his balls and his wife used to make Slovenian sex eyes at their recent prime minister.

He specified that he was talking about “Governor Trudeau,” whose “people were NASTY.”

Trump continued:

“And they weren’t telling the truth. They never told the truth. You know, they’d say, well, we don’t charge. Well, they do. They charge tremendous! They charge tremendous!”

Great. They charge fuckin’ tremendous.

More babbling, then Ingraham finally reached the end of her rope again: “But what’s the endgame?”

He said we have a huge trade deficit with Canada. She interjected that it was 60 billion. He said “Much more!” She said, “I don’t think so.”

Trump insisted, “I love Canada! I love Wayne Gretzky! I love his wife!”

Ingraham noted that now the Liberal Party is likely going to win the Canadian elections (implying that his tariff war made that more likely), as opposed to the Conservative Party. She suggested this might push Canada closer to China.

“The conservative that’s running is stupidly no friend of mine,” he whined, and said he’d rather the Liberals win. Or maybe he doesn’t care! “It doesn’t matter to me at all!”

Ingraham, trying again: “So your endgame is what with them?”

He doesn’t want to have a big deficit, and Canada would be better as our 51st state, then he bragged about his economy in his first term, and then he remembered he was talking about Canada and said they were theeeeee WOOOOORST to negotiate with.

Ingraham, again looking incredulous, reminded Trump that he had negotiated this huge trade deal with Canada during that first term he just mentioned for no reason.

He acknowledged that he had negotiated the USMCA trade agreement with Mexico and Canada, “but they cheat!” And Mexico cheats!

Ingraham reminded Trump that China cheated too. Trying, trying, trying so hard to get Trump to talk about something important, instead of his laser pointer brain-damaged obsession with Canada.

Around and around and around.

And that was just one five-minute clip of the interview! The whole thing was 22 minutes or something.

Laura Ingraham knows.

When Trump started babbling the second time or eighth time that the Russia-Ukraine war would never have happened if he had been president, she just interrupted and talked over him, because she knows.

(In that segment, Trump uttered the words, “As a student of history, which I am.” You may watch it over and over again if you need a laugh.)

Ingraham asked about Chief Justice John Roberts making a rare plea of please stop, after Trump called for the impeachment of the judge who ordered him to stop randomly deporting brown-skinned people and selling them into slavery in El Salvador, he said, “Well, he didn’t mention my name in the statement. I just saw it quickly. He didn’t mention my name.”

Then she pushed him on whether he’d defy a court order, as if he hasn’t already:

“Well I think that, number one, nobody’s been through more courts than I have. I think nobody knows the courts better than I have … and what they’ve done to me — I’ve had the worst judges. I’ve had crooked judges,” Trump said. “But going forward would you defy a court order? We all know that,” Ingraham interjected. “I never did defy a court order,” Trump said. “And you wouldn’t in the future?” Ingraham asked. “No, you can’t do that,” Trump said. “However, we have bad judges. We have very bad judges. These are judges that shouldn’t be allowed. I think at a certain point, you have to look at what do you do when you have a rogue judge.”

Trying, trying, trying. It’s almost like there’s some still, small voice deep inside her that’s telling her something about all this isn’t OK.

Truly braindead Fox News hosts like Sean Hannity, or the ones on “Fox & Friends” who look like they slam themselves in the skulls with anvils to see if it hurts, they might not know.

But Laura Ingraham knows.

