Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4hEdited

I have 17 people who have said they will be coming to the Cleveland Wonkmeet. I expect more, last year was over 25.

Please give me a shout out if you are coming, but you can still come if you haven't told me, I am planning for extra people.

It will be Aug. 8 at 1pm, at the Boss Dog Brewing Company. 2179 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

Your Movieboss will be there as well as Rebecca and Shy and perhaps some surprise guests.

There will be gift bags and beer and yummy food, plus some hugs if you are into that.

LURKERS ARE WELCOME!

Bring some commie friends along.

Our family has been hurt by recent losses lets celebrate life and raise a glass to our departed friends.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
5h

Monday Bear!

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-302653643?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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