Not gonna lie, this was weird.

You might be seeing some headlines about OG Mar-a-Lago face Laura Loomer changing her mind on the Russia-Ukraine war. And it’s true, she does seem to have done exactly that. Loomer returned a few days ago from a trip to Ukraine having renounced her earlier views that Russia was an innocent forced into invading, Ukraine was a country overflowing with Nazis, and the United States should abandon it to its fate. She also apologized that she had fallen for all sorts of Russian propaganda and called Vladimir Putin an “absolute coward.”

This could upset Vladimir very much. Probably best for Loomer not to go near any open windows on high floors, considering.

So yes, Laura Loomer went to Ukraine, and she has changed her mind, and unfortunately this might actually be an important inflection point for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

We know, we know, we don’t have to hand it to Laura Loomer. We loathe the fact that we live in a world where she is an influential voice in American foreign policy. But that is the world we live in. Donald Trump is more likely to believe anything she tells him than he is to believe his own intelligence agencies.

It is all so very, very stupid. We have to believe this is the reason Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave her a sit-down interview. He probably doesn’t understand the Loomer-Trump link any more than we do, but he understands the importance of it.

You can see Zelensky squirming through parts of this interview as he listens to Loomer apologize for thinking he was a Jewish Nazi and for being “bamboozled” by Russian propaganda about him. But he handles it well, especially when she asks him, just past the 27:00 mark, if he thinks Donald Trump or Joe Biden was the better president. That is just one example of how she filters all her questions to him through the frame of partisan American politics: President Zelenskyy, the United States is under siege from the tens of millions of illegal aliens who flooded into our country over the last few years. Why should we send our money to help you instead of using it to rid our own country of these invaders? President Zelenskyy, how do you feel about how Democrats exploited that visit to the US where you got yelled at in the Oval Office?

Or as David Axelrod put it in this CNN clip that includes several other commentators struggling with the fact that this story might be newsworthy: “My goodness, the things one has to do to save their country.”

Loomer is now a full-on Ukraine booster, urging Trump to send the nation more Patriot missiles to defend itself, among other steps. And she has turned, with no apparent sense of irony, against conservative influencers who use their perch to sell pro-Russian propaganda. About this issue, anyway.

All this raises the question: was Laura Loomer softening somehow? Was she pivoting to being not insane? Had she exited the crazy highway by taking the sanity offramp?

We are pleased to report that the answer is a big, fat, resounding, scream-so-loud-you-wake-the-dead NO. Loomer is still nuttier than squirrel shit. Her new position on Ukraine did not change her bigotry one iota. The tweet where she called Putin a coward? It was part of excoriating him for visiting a mosque in Chechnya and kissing a copy of the Qur’an that had been gifted to him. Real men wouldn’t kowtow to radical Islam, she huffed. In that same tweet, she said that “Russian state media is amplifying Tucker Qatarlson’s latest lie that you’re allowed to hate Russians because ‘they are white’,” adding that “News flash: Ukrainians are white too.”

Everybody’s white, OK? insisted Laura Loomer, whitely.

In a separate tweet, she explained:

One thing I really love about Ukraine is I haven’t seen a single Muslim here.



It’s so refreshing. I am told there are Muslims in Ukraine but I notice they aren’t dominating public spaces the way they do in other parts of Europe.



Russia can’t say the same. Neither can the United States which has allowed unruly and violent Muslims to infiltrate our political institutions and pollute our country like a an incurable disease.



It’s very clean and orderly here. That probably has a lot to do with it.

Well, we’re not pleased to report Loomer is still a huge bigot. We are just somewhat relieved that we don’t have to give her any credit for anything.

But it is interesting to wonder if this break with the MAGA consensus, and Trump’s own softening towards Ukraine, signals a larger rift in the movement. (Some background on what precipitated all this, how she got to Ukraine in the first place, is here.) Are the MAGA lemmings going to reexamine their own feelings towards Russia and conclude that maybe it isn’t the white supremacist paradise they have believed? Is MAGA going to split over this issue, with the anti-Ukraine likes of Tucker Carlson and Steve Bannon on one side, and the suddenly sympathetic Laura Loomer and JD Vance and, much more importantly, the president on the other?

We have no idea. Though for the sake of the Ukrainians, we’re glad she found her trip ... illoominating.

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