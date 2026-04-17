Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
1h

I have said before that Boebert is a phenomenon I don't think anyone in establishment politics predicted in 1996- an adult who is the product of a Fox News upbringing.

I think it is sad, but entirely consistent with a worldview shaped by that channel, that she cannot understand that rape and sexual assault are not just normal, healthy, fun horniness. It is a guiding principle of everyone in that culture that there is no difference.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Chino Cherokee's avatar
Chino Cherokee
1h

I need to apologize.

Last night I was in a bad place and made a very inappropriate comment here regarding Caitlyn Jenner.

This post was unacceptable and I apologize for letting my foul mood get the worst of me.

I am a strong supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community and this stupid post went against everything I believe in. So wrong.

Again, I sincerely apologize.

Reply
Share
6 replies
220 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture