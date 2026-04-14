What a difference an hour makes! Yesterday, after suspending his campaign for governor of California, Rep. Eric Swalwell resigned his seat in the US House as well. Then an hour later, so did Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas. And now Swalwell is facing a fifth accuser, who claimed today that he drugged her, raped her and choked her unconscious.

The two resigning together was no coincidence, and Punch Bowl News has a rundown of the horse-sausage making and trading that went on behind the scenes, and the respective strategies taken by Republicans and Speaker Mike Johnson and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Democrats on the other side.

Short version, Republicans and Speaker Johnson stayed quiet for a month about accusations that Rep. Tony Gonzales sexually harassed and then had an affair with a staffer, who later died by suicide, setting herself on fire.

An affair that Gonzales denied, claiming his staffer’s suicide was because her widower was gay and trying to blackmail him, until volumes of evidence came out. And Johnson was happy to ignore it all until Gonzales’s re-election bid faltered and headed to a runoff in March. Only then did Johnson call for him to end his re-election bid, and the House opened an ethics probe, though Johnson still didn’t call on Gonzales to step down. The Aristocrats! Can’t risk that razor-thin majority!

But bad news about Gonzales kept on coming. As it always does with sex pests! When do they ever pester just one? Last Monday more disgusting text messages came out showing Gonzales, married father of six, harassing a different staffer, four years before, and similarly relentlessly, daily, pestering her for nudes in spite of her many refusals (“I know what I want and won’t stop until I get it”), badgering her to ask what kind of panties she wore and fantasizing about how he wished she would squeeze his balls.

So when Eric Swalwell resigned and Republicans saw the opportunity to rid themselves of dead weight with a side of virtue-signaling, they told God to go tell Tony Gonzales to GTFO pronto!

Meanwhile, on the other side of the aisle, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Minority Whip Katherine Clark, and fellow Californian Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar quickly released a statement calling on Swalwell to drop out of the gubernatorial race about as soon as the allegations came out, though still not going as far as to say he should resign. And Jeffries did not speak with Swalwell at all, hoping the trash would take itself out. And Nancy Pelosi counseled Swalwell behind the scenes that while it was his decision, “If you have a challenge that you have to address, it’s best addressed not as a candidate for governor and not as a member of Congress.” Well put! And off the trash went.

The MAGA propaganda then churned its gaslighting up to 11, as typified by Ron DeSantis:

Yeesh, that part, and as if that wasn’t exactly what everyone just watched with our own eyeballs with Gonzales until the minute he was a proven loser! And as if the Democratic leadership wouldn’t have twerked its heart out like the rent was due if it would have gotten walking-time-bomb Swalwell out of the CA governor’s race sooner than 50 days before the primary and before he became the frontrunner for California governor.

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Arizona) said Swalwell lied to everyone, and seemed at one point on the verge of tears.

It should be noted, Gallego has had his own issues with women, bitching in texts to a friend about how un-hot he thought some Dem women are, and commenting on a meme of Connecticut’s Rosa DeLauro labeled “if erectile dysfunction had a face” with “they aren’t wrong!” And is also a trans-hate apologist. So fuck him too!

And if you guessed that worse was about to come out about Swalwell too, add drugging, choking and another rape accusation. While his wife was home pregnant in 2018. Allegedly.

Drewes’s revelations came an after he dropped out of the governor’s race and House, so guess the accusations were not just political after all. What monsters, these men!

Anyway, the mutual probing still isn’t done. Next week the House Ethics Committee will hold a sanction hearing for Florida Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick; in November she was indicted on charges accusing her of stealing $5 million in federal disaster funds and using some of the money to aid her 2021 campaign, and then last month the Committee found her guilty of 25 charges and Republicans have vowed to force an expulsion vote.

And Democrats have vowed to move against Rep. Cory Mills of Florida, remember that freak? He was last seen getting evicted from his $20,000-a-month DC penthouse for nonpayment of rent, then slapped with a restraining order by former Miss United States Lindsey Langston, after she showed a judge texts of Mills threatening to release revenge porn of her if she wouldn’t get back together with him, and threatening to physically assault anyone she dated other than himself. Not to be confused with Mills’s other former girlfriend, 17-years-younger Sarah Raviani, co-founder of the group Iranians for Trump, who called 911 claiming the then-married (now separated) Mills had assaulted her, and then-acting US Attorney for DC Ed Martin refused to sign Mills’s arrest warrant.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Llorona of the Lowcountry, introduced a measure to censure Mills back in November, and the House instead sent the issue to the House Ethics Committee, where it still sits, next to the other allegedly ongoing probe of Mace herself over allegedly double-dipping the housing costs of her sex condo and AirBnb. Mace’s House term will end January 3, 2027, BTW, and she’s vying to be the GOP candidate for governor of South Carolina, the polls all over the place.

Anyway, BYE, you two (alleged) nasty fucking creeps, and maybe someday the rest too. Because if you can’t keep your schwanz in your pants or your fingers out of the taxpayer kitty (and/or worse), you have no business making laws for other people!

[Punch Bowl News / San Antonio Express]

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