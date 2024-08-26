Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

LET’S FUCKING GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!

Hello all, we are home and tired, and there’s some tabs I’ve been dying to show you for over a week now because we did not tabs at you from the DNC! They are nerd things, like I like. And we will get to them when it’s the nerd part of the tabs program!

Damn there I was, Sunday-work done and tabs all complete, and I had to circle back to frontload with this. It’s … uh … kind of a big story. (New Jersey)

You know, I might put this video in every tabs, every day, for the rest of all of our lives. It was my absolutely favorite part of the DNC (which itself was I think the emotional high of my life, being in that crowd on the final night. Maybe I AM, like my little brother says, in a cult!). Anyway once again, here we are making Elizabeth Warren cry with our MASSIVE LOVE.

And looks like she’s out and making the rounds! Here’s what she said yestertoday on “Meet the Press”! It started with “American women are not stupid” and it went from there!

Co-sign Jessica Valenti on Kamala Harris and how she’s countering the more than just “toxic” masculinity of Trump, Vance, the Groypers, and the Incels with examples of good men who like women, like being around us, aren’t scared of us, and get to marry us for it (and be our vice presidents)! (Abortion, Every Day)

The Democrats are beating Republicans at the “patriotism” and “love America” game. (Michael Tomasky at The New Republic)

Wonkette Kamala merch hooray!

I too am glad Democrats have finally brought a knife to a knife fight — and that’s putting Millennials and Gen Z in charge of just wasting the Republicans in their comms. (Marisa Kabas at The Handbasket)

And some examples of the roast. (Salon)

Fun Jill Lawrence on the Tim and Kamala as food fusion. (The Bulwark)

And really wonderful piece by Tina Brown, for real, on Tim Walz, her own hilariously blunt spectrum-y son, and how to Dad right — and care for our children. (Gift link New York Times)

Learn with me about Fannie Lou Hamer at the DNC. (Capital B News)

Hmmm, Texas AG Ken Paxton is raiding Latino Democrats to investigate (sure sure sure) “voter fraud,” surely coincidentally now that Texas has been rated “lean Republican” instead of “SO FUCKING RED, ALL THE BLOOD BLOOD BLOOD BLOOOOOOOOOD.” (Gift link Houston Chronicle)

Gavin Newsom fucked an anti-Google/pro-newspaper bill in California. Don’t do that Gavin Newsom! I like you! You’re so handsome! Don’t make the haters right. (Blood in the Machine)

Elon Musk’s British fascist riot trial balloon. Pay attention. (The Guardian)

Maybe we shouldn’t be letting Boeing have shit-all to do with our astronauts! (CNN)

NYC Mayor Eric Adams should not, in fact, get rid of the lovely street restaurants! All the examples! (Social Life Project)

An absolutely delightful explication on the upcoming Importance of Being Earnest in London. You guys sending me to London? K cool. (Benjamin Dreyer)

And a surprisingly lovely meditation on some-or-other German wine. (Everyday Drinking)

