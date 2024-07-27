Today is the anniversary of the very first appearance of Bugs Bunny in a Looney Toons cartoon. Way, way back on July 27, 1940, we saw the premiere of The Wild Hare, starring Bugs and Elmer Fudd, during a time in which Fudd appeared to be struggling with alcoholism.
So guess what you are getting for your present this week?
Cute!
Fun fact, Bugs himself was based off of a combination of characters in It Happened One Night — from Clark Gable’s casual carrot eating …
To the character Fred Shapely — Shapley’s the name and that’s the way he likes ‘em! — and his fast-talking attempts to hit on Claudette Colbert.
Hate to be a pedant, but this is filled with inaccuracies.
It's "A Wild Hare," not "The Wild Hare." It was NOT the first Bugs Bunny cartoon--that would be "Porky's Hare Hunt" in 1938, co-directed by Ben "Bugs" Hardaway--and it was a Merrie Melody, not a Looney Tune (not Toon). And while the carrot-chomping did come from Gable, his persona was mainly Groucho, even often repeating his line, "Of course you know, this means war." And mention should be made of director Tex Avery, who revamped the character into the wabbit we know and love today. Actual fun fact: "Doc" was something Avery called everybody--it was common down in Texas back then.
“What’s up doc?” I loved this! What a wonderful distraction from the dreary political ka-ka! And the old class movie clips! Reminded me to cruise & watch some of those great B&W!