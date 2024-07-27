The lovely Sammy, courtesy of our pal Shelley!

Today is the anniversary of the very first appearance of Bugs Bunny in a Looney Toons cartoon. Way, way back on July 27, 1940, we saw the premiere of The Wild Hare, starring Bugs and Elmer Fudd, during a time in which Fudd appeared to be struggling with alcoholism.

So guess what you are getting for your present this week?

Cute!

Fun fact, Bugs himself was based off of a combination of characters in It Happened One Night — from Clark Gable’s casual carrot eating …

To the character Fred Shapely — Shapley’s the name and that’s the way he likes ‘em! — and his fast-talking attempts to hit on Claudette Colbert.

Talk amongst yourselves!