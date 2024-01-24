‘You interrupt my reading to tell me this?’ Public domain photo via Pixhere.

The state of Oklahoma volunteered for some time as national laughingstock yesterday when Ryan Walters, the culture-warring Oklahoma secretary of Education, announced that he had appointed far-right social media bigot Chaya Raichik to a position on his department’s “Library Media Advisory Committee.”

Raichik is the stochastic terrorist behind the “Libs of TikTok” Twitter account, which regularly gins up panic and outrage over LGBTQ people that leads to bomb threats against hospitals, death threats against schools and teachers, and the like. That even included bomb threats directed at a school librarian in Tulsa in 2022.

Apart from being a real big celebrity for rightwing pushers of moral panic, it’s not clear what educational expertise Raichik would bring to the job. She’s a former Brooklyn realtor who has apparently never worked in a school or library, and doesn’t even live in Oklahoma.

But then, that may be her entire appeal to Walters, who like Raichik is far more interested in shit-stirring than in actual education. He called the state’s teachers’ union “a terrorist organization,” believed the dumb myth that children who “identify as cats” are pooping in litterboxes in schools, and suggested that the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 be taught without referring to “skin color,” because why make a big deal out of race? Heck, Walters even retweeted Raichik’s edited video of the teacher in Tulsa, gravely warning:

Democrats say it doesn’t exist. The liberal media denies the issue. Even some Republicans hide from it. Woke ideology is real and I am here to stop it.

The teacher, for the record, had posted a silly TikTok video claiming she was ‘pushing a woke agenda,” but noted in the caption, “My radical liberal agenda is teaching kids to love books and be kind.” No, Raichik didn’t include that, why would she? At least Walters later condemned the bomb threats.

In a Facebook press release announcing the appointment, Walters explained that Raichik is “on the front lines showing the world exactly what the radical left is all about —lowering standards, porn in schools, and pushing woke indoctrination on our kids,” and that’s apparently why she’ll be perfect in the job. “Her unique perspective is invaluable as part of my plan to make Oklahoma schools safer for kids and friendly to parents," he added.

Whatever the job is; as the Oklahoman reports, it’s not exactly the most well-defined position. An email from the state Ed Department explained that

the committee’s main objective is to decide whether a book in question violates the provisions outlined in Oklahoma's Media Program Rule. The rule in the Oklahoma Administrative Code is aimed at "removing pornographic or sexualized content from public schools in the State of Oklahoma," the department wrote. According to the department, the committee is a volunteer advisory board appointed by Walters and is made up of parents, current or retired librarians and English literature teachers.

Hey, wait a minute, Chaya Raichik isn’t any of those! Maybe they need her to assign which Oklahoma teachers or schools will be SWATted on any given day. The article also notes that the Ed Department “did not immediately respond” to a request for some other details, such as “how the committee functions, when it was created or who else is a member of the group.”

Well of course not, because mean liberals would just say terrible things about them, like finding horrifying social media posts they made.

We’re honestly hoping it’s nothing but a publicity stunt that won’t have any actual influence on Oklahoma schools. But maybe it’s a real job, and maybe Raichik really will be empowered to make decisions about what can and can’t be shelved in Oklahoma school libraries, which ought to terrify any parent who isn’t already a big fan of censorship.

NBC News notes that when it requested comment on the appointment from the Libs of TikTok account, it replied with

a compilation of drawings seemingly from young adult novels that depict sexual encounters and asked: “Do you think this is appropriate for kids in school?”

Raichik later called the NBC News story “libelous,” posted screenshots of at least part of reporter Matt Lavietes’s texts, and complained that Lavietes “didn’t include my full response with the image for this libelous piece because these books are too inappropriate to show his readers.” You can go look if you wanna, it’s the usual mix of out-of-context images from Gender Queer, This Book is Gay, a graphic novel titled Flamer, and the sex ed book Let’s Talk About it, none of which are books for young children.

And no, Raichik didn’t reply to any of Lavietes’s questions, which were:

In your own words, what are your qualifications for this role? What is your connection to the state of Oklahoma? How do you plan to help Walters make Oklahoma "safer for kids and friendly to parents?" How do you plan to use your skills to "benefit Oklahoma students and their families?"

So yeah, looks like Oklahoma schools are going to get a lot of critical thinking skills taught, the end.

