Oklahoma Republican Gonna Get Those Litter-Box-Using Furry Kids Out Of Schools, Using Animal Control
State legislatures: The Labradors of Democracy.
OK (this is in itself a joke), before we get too het up about this absolutely stupid Republican bill aimed at banning Oklahoma schools from allowing students to be furries, let’s keep in mind this oracular lede from The Oklahoman, aimed at putting the stupid into at least a little bit of context:
Before the 2024 Oklahoma legislative sessions begin, thousands of bills will be filed and most will never come close to becoming law.
That’s from a straight news story, not an editorial, either. But yeah, there really is a pre-filed bill, HB 3084, from state Rep. Justin Humphrey that would crack down on the supposed blight of anthropomorphic animal antics by kids who insist, like Oswald Cobblepot, “I am not a human being! I am an animal!” In fact, not only would such terrible troublemakers be sent home, if their parents didn’t come and get them, they’d be removed from school by “animal control services.” Ha-ha, take that, libs!
We’ll grant Humphrey this much: The bill text doesn’t waste a lot of time beating around the bush, or whatever environment a student furry might find most comfortable:
Students who purport to be an imaginary animal or animal species, or who engage in anthropomorphic behavior commonly referred to as furries at school[,] shall not be allowed to participate in school curriculum or activities. The parent or guardian of a student in violation of this section shall pick the student up from the school, or animal control services shall be contacted to remove the student.
We were hoping that maybe we’d find some comment on the bill from Rep. Humphrey, who seems to enjoy cosplaying as a cowboy, howdy, howdy, howdy. But if he’s made any public comments on why he believes this bill is necessary, we can’t find it in any of the brief articles on the bill.
Rep. Humphrey does have a rather colorful wingnut history, having previously co-sponsored a bill to require men’s permission for women to have abortions, explaining that womenfolk are merely the “hosts” for fetuses, who are the only people who matter:
“I believe one of the breakdowns in our society is that we have excluded the man out of all of these types of decisions. I understand that they feel like that is their body. I feel like it is a separate — what I call them is, is you’re a ‘host.’ And you know when you enter into a relationship you’re going to be that host and so, you know, if you pre-know that then take all precautions and don’t get pregnant. So that’s where I’m at. I’m like, hey, your body is your body and be responsible with it. But after you’re irresponsible then don’t claim, well, I can just go and do this with another body, when you’re the host and you invited that in.”
Humphrey has also compared Black Lives Matter to the KKK and called for the removal of any state elected official who “supports Hamas,” although it’s not entirely clear what he means by that. More to the point of the anti-furry bill, Humphrey in 2021 cosponsored a bill banning transgender athletes from women’s sports, and declared in an emailed reply to a constituent who asked him to vote no, “I never mind helping to educate the uninformed […] transgender people have a mental illness.”
Then of course he doubled down, telling the Associated Press,
“I don’t have any problem backing up what I said. […] If you’re a male, you’re a male to the core. This is science and logic, and science and logic are on my side.”
As far as we can tell, however, Humphrey hadn’t prior to now joined the ranks of dumb Republicans who for like two years now have insisted that the whole transgender thing has gotten so completely out of hand that schools are indulging “furry” kids in schools who say they identify as cats and demand to use a litterbox, Oh, woe to the Republic.
But now he’s prefiled his idiotic bill that isn’t likely to go any farther than all the mockery it’s getting this week, even though the litter box myth keeps getting debunked and debunked and there has never not once ever been a real case of a child in an American school insisting to be treated as a kitty cat or puppy dog or snot otter, much less a school providing a litter box for a child to poo in.
What there is, and this is no longer “funny,” if “clowning on supposed trans kids” ever was (it wasn’t), is buckets of kitty litter in some classrooms in case children have to remain in there for an extended period while they’re hiding from an active shooter.
Oh hilarity.
Then again, “things that don’t exist” doesn’t seem to be any bar to Republicans trying to legislate against them. And for Humphrey, that goes double since in 2021 he sponsored a bill to sell Bigfoot hunting licenses in Oklahoma, yes really, the end.
Can someone please show him that thing on intersex that pops up every now and then on my FB?
Humphreys did respond about the bill, and in a backpedal so hard he jit a wall, he's trying to claim it was meant to be "sarcastic". He also filed a bill that would classify known convicted gang members of Hispanic descent as “terrorists,” and is also trying to claim he wants to change the language to make it only a little less racial profiling-y.
From KJRH in Tulsa:
"Representative Justin Humphrey said he authored the bill after hearing similar stories in other states. He also said a friend told him of one story here.
“Do you think that kind of behavior distracts from other students? I would say absolutely,” said Rep. Humphrey.
The bill said students would be required to be picked up by a parent, guardian or “animal control.” However, Humphrey tells 2News that part of the bill was meant to be sarcastic.
“We can always change the language in that; we should get these kids to some mental health experts,” he said.
House Bill 3133, also authored by Humphrey, would require labeling a known gang member a “terrorist,” if convicted of a gang-related offense and only if they are of Hispanic descent.
Humphrey said that bill was prompted because of the border and fentanyl crises, but now he wants to change the wording. He said after listening to concerns, he thinks the wording should be changed to an undocumented or illegal individual, rather than “of Hispanic descent.”
“Politicians never seem to want to say ‘I’m wrong’—I have no problem… I’m wrong quite a bit,” said Humphrey.
Representative Jacob Rosecrants, who was vocal about both bills on social media Wednesday, said the “furries” bill is nothing but pandering during an election year.
“It purports to fix a problem that was never a problem,” he said.
Rosecrants said he used to ignore bills he considered outrageous but now has concerns they could slip through the cracks.
While Humphrey indicated that the language in his two bills could change, Rosecrants said any draft of a bill targeting people of Hispanic descent can be damaging, whether it passes or not.
“It shouldn’t even be spoken, that bill is horrible,” he said. “A lot of people don’t understand the process. They don’t understand it has to go through the House and the Senate, they don’t understand—they see [the bill] and they’re scared instantly and that’s the problem with these fear-mongering bills,” he said.
Humphrey admitted the furries bill was more designed to make people aware of furries, rather than it being a problem in schools.
Rosecrants says he is focused on his own bill—requiring at least 30 minutes of recess at all Oklahoma schools."
Story here: https://www.kjrh.com/news/local-news/okla-lawmaker-backpedals-on-bills-controversial-language-one-day-after-filing