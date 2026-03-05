Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning to you, good morning to you, we’re having a war. STILL? Yes, still. Here’s what we’re looking at today.

Everybody shut up and listen to El Guapo Spain Guy:

What the fuck is it with Montana politicians doing violence on people? Senator Tim Sheehy just broke a protesting veteran’s arm. (Bluesky) Montana’s other senator, Steve Daines, has never beaten up a protester or a reporter, that we know of, but he is GTFO anyway. (Politico)

How much is Trump’s Iranian War of Choice costing us just in weapons? Oh, all of it. (Paul Krugman)

My bad, all the Republicans claim the WAR Secretary from the Department of WAR isn’t doing a war it’s like a strategic tactical strike or some shit. (The Hill)

Oh hey, anybody seen JD Vance? Seems that since Trump started a New Dumb War, our vice president of posting has gone dark. (LOLGOP)

Everybody remember when Anthony Bourdain got stuck in Beirut while we bombed it? That was a crazy episode. Anyway, here’s some nice Texans just watching a Fairmont hotel take fire in Dubai and wondering if Marco Rubio’s ever going to get them home. (Business Insider)

Most of Cuba’s in a blackout too since we embargoed them from getting any oil. Goddamn, we’re at war with the whole wide world! (Reuters)

Sounds like one of the only people who’s ever been canceled is Peggy Siegal, the once incredibly powerful publicist, for the Actual Crime of “got Jeffrey Epstein invited to social events.” (Also lied about how deeply and how long they were friends. And how much money he gave her — which was “all the money.” Also also says Epstein bragged to her that he’d paid off the government to protect him, I can think of a few Florida law enforcement officials of the time.) But wait, Rebecca, you are asking, are any of the men who did the child rapes canceled? I don’t believe so, no. Mesmerizing story at New York mag.

Let’s roll around some more in the Republican infighting over ICE and Kristi Noem heart eyes emoji! (The Bulwark)

One of the things senators actually pointed out (as noted by Robyn yesterday) was Kristi Noem’s insistence that all contracts of more than $100,000 be personally okayed by her, and how that screwed FEMA (and also put the lie to her insistence she didn’t know nothin’ about her spox’s husband’s $134 million contract). So how many FEMA contracts got boned? How about over 1000? (The Hill)

Democrats have finally taken the only good lesson Republicans have to offer, and are primarying the shit out of their electeds who are voting against our base :) (Erin in the Morning) This Dem had the shit primaried out of them too, to the tune of 70 to 22 percent. (Bolts mag)

Gosh there sure are some interesting Texas turnout numbers here! (Wonk pal Denny Carter at Bad Faith Times) Even though they tried to do a …

Texas Vote Suppression Massacre. (Joyce Vance)

What if they made it so you needed a passport to vote and then shut down all the passport places? (Brooklyn Paper)

Support the girls' Detroit public elementary school and buy some pizza (pizza). They'll ship the incredibly convenient pizza kits right to your home!

